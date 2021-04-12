Portugal T10 League 2021: Most runs, most wickets and points table until April 11 (Updated)

The Portugal T10 League 2021 saw its sixth day of action on April 11, with a couple of encounters played on the day. Two more matches are scheduled for Monday, April 12.

Gorkha 11, with ten points, are perched atop the Portugal T10 League 2021 points table. They have suffered just a solitary defeat in the six matches they have played to date.

Malo have six points in their kitty and are placed second on the points table. Their only reversal so far has come at the hands of the table-toppers.

Both Oeiras and Indian Royals have a fifty percent record in the Portugal T10 League 2021 thus far, with a couple of wins and losses each. They are separated on the points table based on their net run rates.

Miranda Dragons will be starting their campaign in the tournament on Monday, with a couple of encounters against Gorkha 11.

Oporto Cricket Club and Coimbra Knights bring up the rear of the Portugal T10 League 2021 points table. While the former has lost all their four matches to date, the latter has come up short in both their encounters.

Following are the team standings after the sixth day of matches in the Portugal T10 League 2021 -

Portugal T10 League Points Table

Portugal T10 League 2021 run-scoring and wicket-taking charts

Most Runs

Portugal T10 League Highest Run-scorers

Azhar Andani of Gorkha 11 has emerged as the highest run-scorer after the sixth day of action in the Portugal T10 League 2021. He has amassed 157 runs in six matches, with his 56 being the top score of the tournament. Andani's runs have come at an acceptable strike rate of 141.44, and are studded with 7 fours and 12 sixes.

Andani's teammate Imran Khan has slipped to the second spot on the run-scoring charts. He has smashed 97 runs thus far, with 36 being his best effort. Khan has scored these runs at an impressive strike rate of 167.24, with the help of 4 boundaries and 10 sixes.

Krut Patel of Oeiras is placed third on the highest run-getters list of the Portugal T10 League 2021. He has aggregated 93 runs in four knocks, with 41 being his highest score. Patel has a decent strike rate of 143.07, and has struck 10 fours and 5 maximums.

Suman Ghimire (76) and Md Siraj Nipo (49) are the other top run-scorers of Gorkha 11.

Most Wickets

Portugal T10 League Highest Wicket-takers

The Gorkha 11 pair of Sripal Matta and Md Siraj Nipo, and Sukhwinder Singh of the Indian Royals, have all picked up seven wickets apiece in the Portugal T10 League 2021 thus far. They are placed in that order on the wicket-taking charts based on their economy rates.

Matta has a best spell of 3/12 and an exceptional economy rate of 4.90. Nipo has a spell of 3/3 as his best performance and has also conceded just 6.08 runs per over. Singh has a best effort of 3/12 and a decent economy rate of 7.00.

Madhukar Thapa (6), Imran Khan (4), and Rahul Bhardwaj (4) are Gorkha 11's other top wicket-takers.