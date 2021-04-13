Portugal T10 League 2021: Most runs, most wickets and points table until April 12 (Updated)

The Portugal T10 League 2021 saw its seventh day of action on April 12, with a couple of matches played on the day. Two more fixtures are scheduled for Tuesday, April 13.

Gorkha 11, with fourteen points, have consolidated their position at the top of the Portugal T10 League 2021 points table. They have emerged victorious in seven of the eight matches they have played to date.

Malo are placed second on the points table, with six points to their name. They too have lost just one match so far, which was against the table-toppers.

Oeiras and Indian Royals have both registered a couple of wins while being on the receiving end in their other two encounters. They have four points each, with Oeiras having a better net run rate.

Oporto Cricket Club, Miranda Dragons, and Coimbra Knights have lost all the matches they have played thus far. The latter two will face each other in the two encounters on Tuesday and will hope to register their first points of the tournament.

Following are the team standings after the seventh day of matches in the Portugal T10 League 2021 -

Portugal T10 League Points Table

Portugal T10 League 2021 run-scoring and wicket-taking charts

Most Runs

Portugal T10 League Highest Run-scorers

Azhar Andani of Gorkha 11 continues to be the highest run-scorer after the seventh day of action in the Portugal T10 League 2021. He has aggregated 177 runs in eight knocks, which includes the only two half-centuries of the tournament. Andani has scored these runs at an acceptable strike rate of 133.08, with the help of 8 fours and 12 sixes.

Imran Khan, also from Gorkha 11, is placed second on the run-scoring charts. He has amassed 120 runs thus far, with 36 being his highest score. Khan has a decent strike rate of 146.34, and has struck 7 boundaries and 10 sixes.

Krut Patel of Oeiras occupies the third spot on the highest run-getters list of the Portugal T10 League 2021. He has scored 93 runs in four matches, with 41 being his best effort. Patel's runs have come at a strike rate of 143.07, and include 10 fours and 5 maximums.

The Coimbra Knights pair of Miguel Stoneman (26) and Andrew Winter (16), and the Miranda Dragons duo of Syed Asif Rab (18) and Greg Bullock (13), are the highest run-scorers from the two teams in action on Tuesday.

Most Wickets

Portugal T10 League Highest Wicket-takers

Md Siraj Nipo of Gorkha 11, with nine scalps, has emerged as the highest wicket-taker after Day 7 of the Portugal T10 League 2021. He has a best spell of 3/3 and has conceded just 5.50 runs per over.

Nipo's teammate Sripal Matta, with eight scalps to his credit, is placed second on the wicket-taking charts. He has a best effort of 3/12 and an exceptional economy rate of 4.50.

Rahul Bhardwaj, another player from Gorkha 11, is among three bowlers who have picked up seven wickets apiece in the Portugal T10 League 2021 thus far. He occupies the third spot on the list courtesy of a better economy rate. Bhardwaj has a spell of 2/5 as his best performance and has an excellent economy rate of 4.71.

While Ibrahim Mohammad, with five scalps, is the highest wicket-taker for Miranda Dragons, the trio of Miguel Stoneman, Tony Madeira, and Chris Redhead have all accounted for three opposition batsmen for the Coimbra Knights.