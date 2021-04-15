Portugal T10 League 2021: Most runs, most wickets and points table until April 14 (Updated)

The Portugal T10 League 2021 saw its ninth day of action on April 14, with a couple of matches played on the day. Two more fixtures are scheduled for Thursday, April 15.

Gorkha 11, with fourteen points in their kitty, continue to be perched atop the Portugal T10 League 2021 points table. They have emerged victorious in seven of the eight encounters they have played thus far.

Oeiras won both their matches against Coimbra Knights on Wednesday to jump to the second spot in the standings. They have eight points in their bag, courtesy of the four wins they have registered thus far.

Malo, with six points, are placed third on the Portugal T10 League 2021 points table. They have a couple of additional games in hand compared to Oeiras.

Indian Royals have a fifty percent record in the tournament to date. They have won and lost a couple of encounters each for the four points in their kitty.

Miranda Dragons and Coimbra Knights have both won a solitary match each in the Portugal T10 League 2021 so far. Oporto Cricket Club have suffered reversals in all four of their matches to date and are yet to open their account in the tournament.

Following are the team standings after the ninth day of matches in the Portugal T10 League 2021 -

Portugal T10 League Points Table

Portugal T10 League 2021 run-scoring and wicket-taking charts

Most Runs

Portugal T10 League Highest Run-scorers

Azhar Andani of Gorkha 11 continues to be the highest run-scorer after the ninth day of action in the Portugal T10 League 2021. He has aggregated 177 runs in eight knocks, with 56 being his highest score. Andani's runs have come at an acceptable strike rate of 133.08, and include 8 fours and 12 sixes.

Imran Khan, also from Gorkha 11, is placed second on the run-scoring charts. He has amassed 120 runs thus far, with 36 being his top score. Khan has scored these runs at a decent strike rate of 146.34, with the help of 7 fours and 10 maximums.

Krut Patel of Oeiras occupies third spot on the highest run-getters list of the Portugal T10 League 2021. He has accumulated 119 runs in six matches, with 41 being his best effort. Patel has a strike rate of 129.35, and has struck 12 boundaries and 6 sixes.

Apart from Patel, Conrad Greenshields (61) is the highest run-scorer for Oeiras. While Krishan Kumar has scored 25 runs for Miranda Dragons, Greg Bullock and Syed Asif Rab have contributed 23 apiece.

Most Wickets

Portugal T10 League Highest Wicket-takers

Chris Redhead of Coimbra Knights, with ten scalps, has emerged as the highest wicket-taker after Day 9 of the Portugal T10 League 2021. He has a spell of 3/7 as his best performance and has an excellent economy rate of 6.51.

Md Siraj Nipo of Gorkha 11 and Conrad Greenshields of Oeiras have picked up nine wickets each in the Portugal T10 League 2021 thus far. The former is placed higher on the wicket-taking charts due to his slightly better economy rate.

Nipo has a spell of 3/3 as his best returns and has an exceptional economy rate of 5.50. Greenshields has a best effort of 3/6 and has conceded just 5.58 runs per over.

Apart from Greenshields, Sunil Kumar (6) has taken the most wickets for Oeiras. Ibrahim Mohammad (6) is the highest wicket-taker for Miranda Dragons.