Portugal T10 League 2021: Most runs, most wickets and points table until April 15 (Updated)

The Portugal T10 League 2021 saw its tenth day of action on April 15, with a couple of encounters played on the day. Two more matches are scheduled for Friday, April 16.

Gorkha 11, with fourteen points, are still perched atop the Portugal T10 League 2021 points table. They have won seven of the eight matches they have played to date.

Oeiras crushed Miranda Dragons in both encounters between the two teams on Thursday. They have twelve points in their kitty and have consolidated their second spot in the standings.

Malo, with six points in their bag, are placed third on the Portugal T10 League 2021 points table. They will hope to bridge the gap to Oeiras as they take on the Coimbra Knights in both encounters on Friday.

Indian Royals occupy fourth position in the points table. They have won a couple of their matches while suffering reversals in their other two encounters.

Coimbra Knights and Miranda Dragons have registered a solitary win each in the Portugal T10 League 2021. They are placed just above Oporto Cricket Club, who have failed to open their account in the tournament so far.

Following are the team standings after the tenth day of matches in the Portugal T10 League 2021 -

Portugal T10 League Points Table

Portugal T10 League 2021 run-scoring and wicket-taking charts

Most Runs

Portugal T10 League Highest Run-scorers

Azhar Andani of Gorkha 11 is still the highest run-scorer after the tenth day of action in the Portugal T10 League 2021. He has scored 177 runs in eight matches, with his 56 being the highest individual score of the tournament. Andani has scored his runs at an acceptable strike rate of 133.08, with the help of 8 fours and 12 sixes.

Krut Patel of Oeiras has jumped to second spot on the run-scoring charts. He has aggregated 138 runs thus far, with 41 being his top score. Patel's runs have come at a strike rate of 127.77, and include 14 boundaries and 7 sixes.

Andani's teammate Imran Khan is placed third on the highest run-getters list of the Portugal T10 League 2021. He has amassed 120 runs in eight knocks, with 36 being his best effort. Khan has a decent strike rate of 146.34, and has struck 7 fours and 10 maximums.

Syed Maisam (61), Najam Shahzad (58), Amir Zaib (50), and Mian Mehmood (47) are Malo's highest run-scorers in the four matches they have played thus far. Pedro Madeira (50), Lovey Saini (32), and MD Zaman (30) have scored the most runs for the Coimbra Knights.

Most Wickets

Portugal T10 League Highest Wicket-takers

Conrad Greenshields of Oeiras, with 13 scalps, has emerged as the highest wicket-taker after Day 10 of the Portugal T10 League 2021. He has an unbelievable spell of 3/0 as his best performance and has an outstanding economy rate of 4.37.

Chris Redhead of Coimbra Knights, with 10 scalps to his name, has slipped to second spot in the wicket-taking charts. He has a best effort of 3/7 and has an impressive economy rate of 6.51.

Md Siraj Nipo of Gorkha 11, who has picked up 9 wickets, is placed third on the highest wicket-takers list of the Portugal T10 League 2021. He has best returns of 3/3 and has conceded just 5.50 runs per over.

Apart from Redhead, Tony Madeira (5) and the trio of Qasir Hameed, Miguel Stoneman, and Panda Waddup, with four scalps apiece, are Coimbra Knights' highest wicket-takers. Mian Mehmood, Najam Shahzad, and Amir Zaib have all accounted for four opposition batsmen for Malo.