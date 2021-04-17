Portugal T10 League 2021: Most runs, most wickets and points table until April 16 (Updated)

The Portugal T10 League 2021 saw its eleventh day of action on April 16, with a couple of matches played on the day. Two more encounters are scheduled for Saturday, April 17.

Gorkha 11, with fourteen points in their bag, continue to be perched atop the Portugal T10 League 2021 points table. They have registered wins in seven of the eight encounters they have played so far.

Oeiras, with twelve points, are placed second on the points table. They have suffered a couple of defeats apart from their six victories to date.

Malo, with ten points in their kitty, follow the two table-toppers. They will hope to join Gorkha 11 at the top of the Portugal T10 League 2021 points table with wins against Oporto Cricket Club in their two encounters on Saturday.

Indian Royals have a couple of wins and losses each in the four matches they have played thus far. They have four points to their name and are placed fourth in the standings.

Coimbra Knights and Miranda Dragons have a couple of points apiece, courtesy a solitary win each. Oporto Cricket Club are still looking for their first points and bring up the rear of the Portugal T10 League 2021 points table.

Following are the team standings after the eleventh day of matches in the Portugal T10 League 2021 -

Portugal T10 League Points Table

Portugal T10 League 2021 run-scoring and wicket-taking charts

Most Runs

Portugal T10 League Highest Run-scorers

Azhar Andani of Gorkha 11 continues to be the highest run-scorer after the eleventh day of action in the Portugal T10 League 2021. He has aggregated 177 runs in eight encounters, and has struck both the half-centuries of the tournament. Andani's runs have come at an acceptable strike rate of 133.08, and include 8 fours and 12 sixes.

Krut Patel of Oeiras occupies second spot on the run-scoring charts. He has scored 138 runs to date, with 41 being his best effort. Patel has a strike rate of 127.77, and has struck 14 boundaries and 7 sixes.

Imran Khan of Gorkha 11 is placed third on the highest run-getters list of the Portugal T10 League 2021. He has amassed 120 runs in eight matches, with 36 being his top score. Khan has scored his runs at a decent strike rate of 146.34, with the help of 7 fours and 10 maximums.

Mian Mehmood (112), Najam Shahzad (104), and Amir Zaib (91) are Malo's highest run-scorers thus far. Junaid Khan (49), Anthony Chambers (36), and Premal Rajani (35) have scored the most runs for Oporto Cricket Club.

Most Wickets

Portugal T10 League Highest Wicket-takers

Conrad Greenshields of Oeiras, with thirteen scalps to his name, is still the highest wicket-taker after Day 11 of the Portugal T10 League 2021. He has 3/0 as his best effort and has an extraordinary economy rate of 4.37.

Chris Redhead of Coimbra Knights, with twelve scalps, is placed second on the wicket-taking charts. He has a best spell of 3/7 and has an excellent economy rate of 6.51.

Md Siraj Nipo of Gorkha 11, who has accounted for nine opposition batsmen, occupies third spot on the highest wicket-takers list of the Portugal T10 League 2021. He has a spell of 3/3 as his best performance and has conceded just 5.50 runs per over.

Amir Zaib (5), Mian Mehmood, and Najam Shahzad, both with four wickets, are Malo's highest wicket-takers. Raghu Raman and Anthony Chambers have picked up six and three wickets respectively for Oporto Cricket Club.