Portugal T10 League 2021: Most runs, most wickets and points table until April 17 (Updated)

The Portugal T10 League 2021 saw its 12th day of action on April 17, with a couple of matches played on the day. Two more fixtures are scheduled for Sunday, April 18.

Gorkha 11, with 14 points in their kitty, are still perched atop the Portugal T10 League 2021 points table. They have registered seven wins and a solitary loss against Malo in eight games.

Oeiras and Malo, with 12 points apiece, follow the table-toppers in the points standings. The former is placed higher in the points table due to their better net run rate.

Meanwhile, Indian Royals have a 0.500 record in the Portugal T10 League 2021. They have won and lost two matches apiece and have four points in their bag.

Oporto Cricket Club, Coimbra Knights and Miranda Dragons have all won a solitary game apiece. They have two points apiece and are placed in that order in the points table.

Following are the team standings after the 12th day of matches in the Portugal T10 League 2021:

Portugal T10 League Points Table

Portugal T10 League 2021 run-scoring and wicket-taking charts

Most Runs

Portugal T10 League highest run-scorers

Azhar Andani of Gorkha 11 is still the highest run-scorer after the 12th day of action in the Portugal T10 League 2021. He has amassed 177 runs in eight matches, with his score of 56 being the highest individual effort in the tournament. Andani has an acceptable strike rate of 133.08 and has struck eight fours and 12 sixes.

Krut Patel of Oeiras is placed second in the run-scoring charts. He has aggregated 138 runs, with 41 being his top score. Patel has scored his runs at a strike rate of 127.77, doing so with the help of 14 boundaries and seven sixes.

Gorkha 11's Imran Khan occupies the third position in the run-scoring charts of the Portugal T10 League 2021. He has scored 120 runs in eight knocks, with 36 being his best effort. Khan's runs have come at a decent strike rate of 146.34 and have been studded with seven fours and ten maximums.

Pedro Madeira (107), MD Zaman (54) and Panda Waddup (43) are the Coimbra Knights' highest run-scorers so far. Junaid Khan (100), Anthony Chambers (59) and John Zinkus (54) have scored the most runs for Oporto Cricket Club.

Most Wickets

Portugal T10 League Wicket-takers list

Conrad Greenshields of Oeiras, with 13 scalps, continues to be the highest wicket-taker after Day 12 of the Portugal T10 League 2021. He has had an extraordinary spell of 3/0 as his best performance and an outstanding economy rate of 4.37.

Chris Redhead of Coimbra Knights, with 12 scalps, occupies the second position in the tournament's wicket-taking charts. He has a best effort of 3/7 and has conceded just 6.51 runs per over.

Raghu Raman of Oporto Cricket Club, who has snared 11 wickets thus far, is placed third in the wicket-takers list of the Portugal T10 League 2021. He has a spell of 3/6 as his best return and an impressive economy rate of 6.83.

Neil Charles and John Zinkus have picked up four wickets apiece for Oporto Cricket Club. Redhead apart, Miguel Stoneman (7) and Tony Madeira (6) are Coimbra Knights' other wicket-takers.