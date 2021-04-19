Portugal T10 League 2021: Most runs, most wickets, and points table until April 18 (Updated stats)

The Portugal T10 League 2021 saw its 13th day of action on April 18. The next two matches are scheduled for Monday, April 19.

Gorkha 11, with 14 points, are at the top of Portugal's T10 League 2021 points table. Gorkha have emerged victorious in seven of the eight encounters they have played so far.

Oeiras and Malo occupy second and third spots in the standings. Both teams have 12 points each, with the former placed higher due to their superior net run rate.

Oporto Cricket Club won both their matches on Sunday to jump to fourth position in the Portugal T10 League 2021 points table. They have six points in their kitty, courtesy of the three wins they have registered thus far.

The Indian Royals have garnered four points in as many matches. They will hope to climb up the points table by winning against the Miranda Dragons on Monday.

The Coimbra Knights and Miranda Dragons have won just one match apiece in the Portugal T10 League 2021 so far. They have uphill tasks ahead of them in their quest for semi-final berths.

Following are the team standings after the 13th day of matches in the Portugal T10 League 2021:

Portugal T10 League Points Table

Portugal T10 League 2021 run-scoring and wicket-taking charts

Most Runs

Portugal T10 League highest run-scorers

Azhar Andani of Gorkha 11 continues to be the highest run-scorer after the 13th day of action in the Portugal T10 League 2021. He has aggregated 177 runs in eight knocks in the tournament.

Andani has scored his runs at a decent strike rate of 133.08, with the help of eight fours and 12 sixes.

Pedro Madeira of the Coimbra Knights has jumped to second spot on the run-scoring charts. He has accumulated 148 runs to date, with an unbeaten 45 being his top score. Madeira's runs have come at a strike rate of 113.84, and include 11 fours and six maximums.

Krut Patel of Oeiras is placed third on the highest run-getters list in the Portugal T10 League 2021. He has scored 138 runs in eight matches, with 41 being his best effort. Patel has an acceptable strike rate of 127.77, and has struck 14 boundaries and seven sixes.

Abdul Mohshin (29), Krishan Kumar (29), and Greg Bullock (27) are Miranda Dragons' top run-scorers thus far. Muhammad Saad (77), Jasbinder Singh (68), and Jaswinder Kumar (37) have scored the most runs for the Indian Royals.

Most Wickets

Portugal T10 League highest Wicket-takers

Chris Redhead of the Coimbra Knights, with 15 scalps, is currently topping the wicket-taker's list of the Portugal T10 League 2021. His best performance was a spell of 3/7 and he has an impressive economy rate of 6.15 runs per over.

Conrad Greenshields of Oeiras and Raghu Raman of Oporto Cricket Club have both accounted for 13 opposition wickets each in the Portugal T10 League 2021 thus far. The former is placed higher on the wicket-taking charts by virtue of having a better economy rate.

Greenshields' best spell of 3/0 combined with an exceptional economy rate of 4.37 runs per over, has placed him above Raman. Raman has a best effort of 3/6 and has conceded at an average of 7.37 runs per over.

Sukhwinder Singh (7), and the duo of Jaswinder Kumar and Syed Ali Naqi, who have both taken four wickets each, are the Indian Royals' highest wicket-takers. Ibrahim Mohammad (7), Abdul Mohshin (6), and Syed Asif Rab (4) have been the most successful bowlers for the Miranda Dragons in terms of wickets taken.