Portugal T10 League 2021: Most runs, most wickets and points table until April 19 (Updated)

The Portugal T10 League 2021 saw its 14th day of action on April 19, with a couple of matches played on the day. Two more encounters are scheduled for Tuesday, April 20.

Gorkha 11, with fourteen points in their kitty, are still perched atop the Portugal T10 League 2021 points table. They have come up trumps in seven of the eight matches they have played so far.

Oeiras and Malo, with twelve points apiece, follow the table-toppers in the standings. The former are placed higher due to their much better net run rate.

Indian Royals, with eight points to their name, occupy fourth spot in the Portugal T10 League 2021 points table. Their two wins against the Miranda Dragons on Monday helped them leapfrog Oporto Cricket Club, who have six points in their kitty.

Coimbra Knights and Miranda Dragons are languishing at the bottom of the points table. They have won just a solitary match apiece and have two points each.

Following are the team standings after the 14th day of matches in the Portugal T10 League 2021:

Portugal T10 League Points Table

Portugal T10 League 2021 run-scoring and wicket-taking charts

Most Runs

Advertisement

Portugal T10 League Highest Run-scorers

Azhar Andani of Gorkha 11 is still the highest run-scorer after the 14th day of action in the Portugal T10 League 2021. He has amassed 177 runs in eight knocks, with 56 being his highest score. Andani's runs have come at an acceptable strike rate of 133.08, and are studded with 8 fours and 12 sixes.

Pedro Madeira of the Coimbra Knights is placed second on the run-scoring charts. He has aggregated 148 runs thus far, with an unbeaten 45 being his best effort. Madeira has a strike rate of 113.84, and has struck 11 fours and 6 maximums.

Muhammad Saad of the Indian Royals has climbed to third position on the highest run-getters list in the Portugal T10 League 2021. He has smashed 144 runs in six matches, with 63 being his top score. Saad has scored his runs at an impressive strike rate of 184.61, with the help of 7 boundaries and 12 sixes.

Apart from Andani, Imran Khan (120), Md Siraj Nipo (87), and Suman Ghimire (76) are Gorkha 11's highest run-scorers. Other than Saad, Amandeep Singh (107), Jasbinder Singh (68), and Jaswinder Kumar (47) have scored the most runs for the Indian Royals.

Most Wickets

Portugal T10 League Highest Wicket-takers

Advertisement

Chris Redhead of the Coimbra Knights, with 15 scalps to his credit, continues to be the highest wicket-taker after Day 14 of the Portugal T10 League 2021. He has a best spell of 3/7 and has an excellent economy rate of 6.15.

Conrad Greenshields of Oeiras and Raghu Raman of Oporto Cricket Club have snared 13 wickets each in the Portugal T10 League 2021 to date. The former is placed higher on the wicket-taking charts by virtue of having a better economy rate.

Greenshields has a best effort of 3/0 and an outstanding economy rate of 4.37. Raman has a spell of 3/6 as his best performance and has conceded an average of 7.37 runs per over.

Md Siraj Nipo (9), Sripal Matta (8), and the duo of Rahul Bhardwaj (7) and Madhukar Thapa (7), are the Gorkha 11's highest wicket-takers. Sukhwinder Singh (7), Syed Ali Naqi (6), and the pair of Amandeep Singh (5) and Muhammad Saad (5), are the most successful Indian Royals bowlers.