Portugal T10 League 2021: Most runs, most wickets and points table until April 20 (Updated)

The Portugal T10 League 2021 saw its 15th day of action on April 20, with a couple of encounters played on the day. Two more matches are scheduled for Wednesday, April 21.

Gorkha 11, with eighteen points to their name, have consolidated their position at the top of the Portugal T10 League 2021 points table. They have emerged victorious in nine of the ten matches they have played to date.

Oeiras and Malo are placed second and third on the points table. The two teams have twelve points each, with the former having a much better net run rate.

Indian Royals suffered defeats against Gorkha 11 in both encounters on Tuesday and remain on eight points. They are followed by Oporto Cricket Club, who have six points in their kitty.

Coimbra Knights and Miranda Dragons have won a solitary match each in the Portugal T10 League 2021 thus far. While the former are out of contention for a semi-final berth, the latter have a herculean task ahead of them to make the grade.

Following are the team standings after the 15th day of matches in the Portugal T10 League 2021:

Portugal T10 League Points Table

Portugal T10 League 2021 run-scoring and wicket-taking charts

Most Runs

Portugal T10 League Highest Run-scorers

Azhar Andani of Gorkha 11 continues to be the highest run-scorer after the 15th day of action in the Portugal T10 League 2021. He has aggregated 204 runs in ten matches, with 56 being his top score. Andani has an acceptable strike rate of 122.89, and has struck 11 fours and 12 sixes.

Muhammad Saad of the Indian Royals has jumped to second spot in the run-scoring charts. He has smashed 168 runs thus far, with 63 being his best effort. Saad's runs have come at an excellent strike rate of 168.00, and are studded with 9 boundaries and 12 sixes.

Suman Ghimire of Gorkha 11 is placed third on the highest run-getters list in the Portugal T10 League 2021. He has amassed 162 runs in ten encounters, with an unbeaten 44 being his highest score. Ghimire has scored his runs at an impressive strike rate of 167.01, with the help of 8 fours and 14 maximums.

Apart from Andani and Ghimire, Imran Khan (121) and Md Siraj Nipo (101) are Gorkha 11's highest run-scorers. Krut Patel (138), Conrad Greenshields (77), and Jiteshkumar Balkrisna (76) have scored the most runs for Oeiras.

Most Wickets

Portugal T10 League Highest Wicket-takers

Chris Redhead of the Coimbra Knights, with 15 scalps, is still the highest wicket-taker after Day 15 of the Portugal T10 League 2021. He has a spell of 3/7 as his best performance and has an excellent economy of 6.15.

Conrad Greenshields of Oeiras and Raghu Raman of Oporto Cricket Club have picked up 13 wickets apiece in the Portugal T10 League 2021 so far. The former is placed higher on the wicket-taking charts due to his superior economy.

Greenshields has a best spell of 3/0 and has conceded just 4.37 runs per over. Raman has a best effort of 3/6 and has a decent economy of 7.37.

Other than Greenshields, Krut Patel (7), Sunil Kumar (6), and Paulo Buccimazza (6) are Oeiras' most successful bowlers. Md Siraj Nipo (12), Rahul Bhardwaj (11), Sripal Matta (8), and Madhukar Thapa (7) have taken the most wickets for Gorkha 11.