Portugal T10 League 2021: Most runs, most wickets and points table until April 21 (Updated)

The Portugal T10 League 2021 saw its 16th day of action on April 21, with a couple of matches played on the day. Two more fixtures are scheduled for Thursday, April 22.

Gorkha 11, with 22 points, have sealed top spot in the Portugal T10 League 2021 points table. They finished their league stage engagements with eleven wins from twelve matches.

Oeiras and Malo, with 12 points each, follow the table-toppers in the standings. The former have a much superior net run rate but have played a couple of extra matches.

Indian Royals are placed fourth in the Portugal T10 League 2021 points table. They have won and lost four matches each for the 8 points in their kitty.

Oporto Cricket Club occupy fifth spot in the table, with 6 points to their name. Coimbra Knights and Miranda Dragons have both registered just a solitary win thus far and are languishing at the bottom of the table.

Following are the team standings after the 16th day of matches in the Portugal T10 League 2021:

Portugal T10 League Points Table

Portugal T10 League 2021 run-scoring and wicket-taking charts

Most Runs

Portugal T10 League Highest Run-scorers

Azhar Andani of Gorkha 11 is still the highest run-scorer after the 16th day of action in the Portugal T10 League 2021. He has accumulated 215 runs in twelve encounters, with 56 being his highest score. Andani's runs have come at a slightly below-par strike rate of 119.44, and include 11 fours and 13 sixes.

Andani's teammate Suman Ghimire has jumped to second position in the run-scoring charts. He has aggregated 202 runs thus far, with an unbeaten 44 being his best effort. Ghimire has scored his runs at a decent strike rate of 159.05, with the help of 12 fours and 17 maximums.

Muhammad Saad of the Indian Royals is placed third on the highest run-getters list of the Portugal T10 League 2021. He has amassed 168 runs in eight matches, with 63 being his top score. Saad has an impressive strike rate of 168.00, and has struck 9 boundaries and 12 sixes.

Krut Patel (138), Conrad Greenshields (105), Kuldeep Gholiya (86) and Jiteshkumar Balkrisna (78) are Oeiras' highest run-scorers. Junaid Khan (117), Anthony Chambers (81) and John Zinkus (66) have scored the most runs for Oporto Cricket Club.

Most Wickets

Portugal T10 League Highest Wicket-takers

Md Siraj Nipo of Gorkha 11, with 16 scalps, has emerged as the highest wicket-taker of the Portugal T10 League 2021. He has a best effort of 3/3 and has an excellent economy of 5.41.

Chris Redhead of the Coimbra Knights, with 15 scalps to his credit, is placed second on the wicket-taking charts. He has a best spell of 3/7 and has an impressive economy of 6.15.

Conrad Greenshields of Oeiras and Raghu Raman of Oporto Cricket Club have both accounted for 13 opposition batsmen in the Portugal T10 League 2021 to date, with the former being more economical. Greenshields has 3/0 as his best returns and has an exceptional economy of 4.94.

Apart from Greenshields, Sunil Kumar (7), Krut Patel (7) and Paulo Buccimazza (6) are Oeiras' highest wicket-takers. Other than Raman, John Zinkus (5), Junaid Khan (4) and Neil Charles (4) are Oporto Cricket Club's most successful bowlers.