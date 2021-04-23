Portugal T10 League 2021: Most runs, most wickets and points table as on April 22 (Updated)

The Portugal T10 League 2021 saw its 17th day of action on April 22, with a couple of games played on the day. Two more matches are scheduled for Friday, April 23.

Gorkha 11 have completed their league engagements in the Portugal T10 League 2021, with 22 points in their kitty. They are assured of the top spot in the points table and are the first team to qualify for the semi-finals of the tournament.

Oeiras are the other team to have played all their group-stage encounters. They have 16 points to their name and also have qualified for the knockout stage of the tournament.

Malo, who have 12 points in their bag, are the third side to have qualified for the semi-finals of the Portugal T10 League 2021. The Indian Royals have accumulated eight points so far and are the favourites to join the trio in the last four.

Meanwhile, Oporto Cricket Club have six points in their kitty and will hope to win their last two games to get into the reckoning for a semi-final berth. Coimbra Knights and Miranda Dragons have won just one match left to play; they bring up the rear of the points table.

The team standings after the 17th day of matches in the Portugal T10 League 2021 are as follows:

Portugal T10 League Points Table

Portugal T10 League 2021 run-scoring and wicket-taking charts

Most Runs

Portugal T10 League run-scorers chart

Azhar Andani of Gorkha 11 continues to be the highest run-scorer after the 17th day of action in the Portugal T10 League 2021. He has aggregated 215 runs in 12 matches, with 56 being his best effort. Andani has scored his runs at a strike rate of 119.44, doing so with the help of 11 fours and 13 sixes.

Suman Ghimire, also from Gorkha 11, is placed second in the tournament's run-scoring charts. He has amassed 202 runs to date, with an unbeaten 44 being his top score. Ghimire has an impressive strike rate of 159.05 and has struck 12 fours and 17 maximums.

Kuldeep Gholiya of Oeiras occupies the third spot in the run-getters list of the Portugal T10 League 2021. He has smashed 180 runs in eight knocks, with his unbeaten 70 being the highest individual score of the tournament. Gholiya's runs have come at an excellent strike rate of 162.16 and have been studded with 17 boundaries and ten sixes.

Junaid Khan (140), Kanaka Sabhapathy (85) and Anthony Chambers (81) are Oporto Cricket Club's other top run-scorers. Ibrahim Mohammad (55), Md Omar Faruk (47) and Abdul Mohshin (39) have scored the most runs in the tournament for the Miranda Dragons.

Most Wickets

Portugal T10 League wicket-takers chart

Md Siraj Nipo of Gorkha 11, with 16 scalps, remains the highest wicket-taker after Day 17 of the Portugal T10 League 2021 tournament. His spell of 3/3 is his best outing in the tournament, and he has had an exceptional economy of 5.41.

Chris Redhead of the Coimbra Knights and Raghu Raman of Oporto Cricket Club have picked up 15 wickets apiece in the Portugal T10 League 2021 thus far. The former is placed higher on the wicket-taking charts owing to his better economy rate.

Redhead has a best effort of 3/7 and has conceded an average of just 6.15 runs per over in the tournament. Meanwhile, Raman has a best spell of 3/6 and a decent economy rate of 7.11 in the Portugal T10 League 2021 tournament.

Meanwhile, Junaid Khan, John Zinkus and Neil Charles have accounted for five opposition batsmen apiece for Oporto Cricket Club. Ibrahim Mohammad (8), Abdul Mohshin (7) and Krishan Kumar (5) have been the Miranda Dragons' most successful bowlers in the tournament.