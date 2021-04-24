Portugal T10 League 2021: Most runs, most wickets and points table until April 23 (Updated)

The Portugal T10 League 2021 saw its 18th day of action on April 23, with a couple of matches played on the day. Two more fixtures are scheduled for Saturday, April 24.

Gorkha 11, with 22 points to their name, have already secured top spot in the Portugal T10 League 2021 points table. They won 11 of their 12 encounters in the preliminary phase of the tournament.

Oeiras, with 16 points, are currently placed second in the standings. Malo, who have 12 points in their kitty, will be looking to leapfrog Oeiras with wins in at least three of their remaining four matches.

The Oporto Cricket Club won both their matches on Friday to finish their league stage engagements with 10 points. They will hope to secure their place in the semi-finals of the Portugal T10 League 2021.

The Indian Royals need to win two of their remaining four matches to assure themselves of a knockout stage berth at the expense of the Oporto Cricket Club. Coimbra Knights and Miranda Dragons have just two points apiece and are out of contention for a spot in the semi-finals.

The team standings after the 18th day of matches in the Portugal T10 League 2021 are as follows:

Portugal T10 League Points Table

Portugal T10 League 2021 run-scoring and wicket-taking charts

Most Runs

Portugal T10 League Highest Run-scorers

Azhar Andani of Gorkha 11 is still the highest run-scorer after the 18th day of action in the Portugal T10 League 2021. He has scored 215 runs in 12 encounters, with 56 being his highest score. Andani has a slightly below-par strike rate of 119.44, and has struck 11 fours and 13 sixes.

Andani's teammate Suman Ghimire occupies second position in the run-scoring charts. He has aggregated 202 runs so far, with an unbeaten 44 being his best effort. Ghimire's runs have come at an impressive strike rate of 159.05, and are studded with 12 fours and 17 maximums.

Kuldeep Gholiya of Oeiras is placed third in the top run-getters list of the Portugal T10 League 2021. He has amassed 180 runs in eight matches, with his unbeaten 70 being the top score of the tournament. Gholiya has scored his runs at an excellent strike rate of 162.16, with the help of 17 boundaries and 10 sixes.

Mian Mehmood (112), Najam Shahzad (111), Amir Zaib (91) and Syed Maisam (89) are Malo's highest run-scorers. Abdul Mohshin (76), Ibrahim Mohammad (61), Md Omar Faruk (58) and Krishan Kumar (53) have scored the most runs for the Miranda Dragons.

Most Wickets

Portugal T10 League Highest Wicket-takers

Raghu Raman of Oporto Cricket Club, with 19 scalps, has emerged as the highest wicket-taker after Day 18 of the Portugal T10 League 2021. He has a spell of 3/6 as his best performance and has a decent economy of 7.31.

Md Siraj Nipo of Gorkha 11, with 16 scalps to his credit, occupies second position on the wicket-taking charts. He has a best effort of 3/3 and has an exceptional economy of 5.41.

Chris Redhead of the Coimbra Knights has snared 15 wickets in the Portugal T10 League 2021 thus far. He has a best spell of 3/7 and has not been too expensive either, having conceded an average of just 6.15 runs per over.

Mian Mehmood (6) and the trio of Assad Mehmood, Najam Shahzad and Amir Zaib, who have picked up five wickets each, are Malo's highest wicket-takers. Ibrahim Mohammad (9), Abdul Mohshin (8) and Krishan Kumar (6) have been the Miranda Dragons' most successful bowlers.