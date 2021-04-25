Portugal T10 League 2021: Most runs, most wickets and points table until April 24 (Updated)

The Portugal T10 League 2021 saw its 19th day of action on April 24, with a couple of encounters played on the day. Two more matches are scheduled for Sunday, April 25.

Gorkha 11, with 22 points in their kitty, have finished atop the Portugal T10 League 2021 points table. Their only reversal in their twelve league phase encounters came against Malo.

Oeiras and Malo, with 16 points apiece, follow the table-toppers in the standings. The latter will hope to win at least one of their two matches on Sunday to assure themselves of second spot after the group stage.

Oporto Cricket Club are currently placed fourth in the Portugal T10 League 2021 points table. They have 10 points to their name and need other results to go in their favor to qualify for the semi-finals of the tournament.

The Indian Royals have garnered 8 points to date but a couple of wins in their four remaining matches will guarantee them a semi-final spot. Coimbra Knights and Miranda Dragons have both won just one match to date and are languishing at the bottom of the points table.

The team standings after the 19th day of matches in the Portugal T10 League 2021 are as follows:

Portugal T10 League Points Table

Portugal T10 League 2021 run-scoring and wicket-taking charts

Most Runs

Portugal T10 League Highest Run-scorers

Azhar Andani of Gorkha 11 continues to be the highest run-scorer after the 19th day of action in the Portugal T10 League 2021. He has aggregated 215 runs in twelve matches, with 56 being his top score. Andani's runs have come at a slightly underwhelming strike rate of 119.44, and include 11 fours and 13 sixes.

Suman Ghimire, also from Gorkha 11, is placed second in the run-scoring charts. He has amassed 202 runs to date, with an unbeaten 44 being his highest score. Ghimire has scored his runs at an impressive strike rate of 159.05, with the help of 12 boundaries and 17 sixes.

Kuldeep Gholiya of Oeiras occupies third position in the top run-getters list of the Portugal T10 League 2021. He has smashed 180 runs in eight encounters, with an unbeaten 70 being his best effort. Gholiya has an excellent strike rate of 162.16, and has struck 17 fours and 10 maximums.

Mian Mehmood (170), Najam Shahzad (149), Zulfiqar Shah (96) and Syed Maisam (96) are Malo's highest run-scorers. Muhammad Saad (168), Amandeep Singh (161) and Jasbinder Singh (82) have scored the most runs for the Indian Royals.

Most Wickets

Portugal T10 League Highest Wicket-takers

Raghu Raman of Oporto Cricket Club, with 19 scalps to his credit, is still the highest wicket-taker in the Portugal T10 League 2021. He has a best spell of 3/6 and has a decent economy of 7.31.

Md Siraj Nipo of Gorkha 11, with 16 scalps to his name, is placed second on the wicket-taking charts. He has a best effort of 3/3 and has conceded just 5.41 runs per over.

Chris Redhead of the Coimbra Knights has picked up 15 wickets in the Portugal T10 League 2021 so far. He has a spell of 3/7 as his best performance and has an excellent economy of 6.15.

Najam Shahzad (9), Mian Mehmood (9), Assad Mehmood (5) and Amir Zaib (5) are Malo's highest wicket-takers. Syed Ali Naqi (8), Sukhwinder Singh (8), Amandeep Singh (6) and Muhammad Saad (5) are the Indian Royals' most successful bowlers.