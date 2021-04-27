Portugal T10 League 2021: Most runs, most wickets and points table until April 26 (Updated)

The Portugal T10 League 2021 saw its final day of group stage action on April 26. The two semi-finals will be played on Tuesday, April 27.

Gorkha 11, with 22 points to their name, finished atop the Portugal T10 League 2021 points table. They emerged victorious in eleven of their twelve encounters in the league phase.

Malo, with 20 points, occupy second spot in the standings. They are followed by Oeiras, who have 16 points in their kitty, and will face Malo in the first semi-final on Tuesday.

Indian Royals and Oporto Cricket Club finished with 10 points apiece after the group stage of the Portugal T10 League 2021. The former, however, pipped the latter on net run rate to seal the final semi-final berth.

Coimbra Knights avoided the wooden spoon after accruing a couple of points through their two abandoned encounters on Monday. Miranda Dragons, who like the Knights won just one match, were consigned to the last spot on the table.

The team standings after the conclusion of group matches in the Portugal T10 League 2021 are as follows:

Portugal T10 League Points Table

Portugal T10 League 2021 run-scoring and wicket-taking charts

Most Runs

Portugal T10 League Highest Run-scorers

Mian Mehmood of Malo is the highest run-scorer after the 21st day of action in the Portugal T10 League 2021. He has aggregated 216 runs in twelve knocks, with 38 being his highest score. Mehmood has an acceptable strike rate of 121.34, and has struck 15 fours and 12 sixes.

Azhar Andani of Gorkha 11 is placed second on the run-scoring charts. He has scored 215 runs to date, with 56 being his top score. Andani's runs have come at a strike rate of 119.44, and include 11 fours and 13 maximums.

Suman Ghimire, also from Gorkha 11, occupies third spot in the top run-getters list of the Portugal T10 League 2021. He has amassed 202 runs in twelve matches, with an unbeaten 44 being his best effort. Ghimire has scored his runs at an impressive strike rate of 159.05, with the help of 12 boundaries and 17 sixes.

Most Wickets

Portugal T10 League Highest Wicket-takers

Raghu Raman of Oporto Cricket Club, who finished with 19 scalps, is still the highest wicket-taker after Day 21 of the Portugal T10 League 2021. He had a best spell of 3/6 and a decent economy of 7.31.

Md Siraj Nipo of Gorkha 11, with 16 scalps, is placed second on the wicket-taking charts. He has a best effort of 3/3 and has conceded just 5.41 runs per over.

Chris Redhead of the Coimbra Knights snared 15 wickets in the Portugal T10 League 2021. He had a spell of 3/7 as his best performance and had an excellent economy of 6.15.

Apart from Nipo, the Oeiras trio of Conrad Greenshields (14), Krut Patel (11) and Paulo Buccimazza (11), Rahul Bhardwaj (12) of Gorkha 11, the Malo duo of Najam Shahzad (10) and Mian Mehmood (10), and Sukhwinder Singh (9) of the Indian Royals are the highest wicket-takers from the four semi-finalists.