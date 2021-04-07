Portugal T10 League 2021: Most runs, most wickets and points table until April 6 (Updated)

The Portugal T10 League 2021 saw its first day of action on April 6, with a couple of encounters played on the day. Two more matches are scheduled to be played on Wednesday, April 7.

Gorkha 11 defeated the Coimbra Knights in both the encounters between the two sides on the opening day of the tournament. They first registered a 58-run victory in the inaugural match and then annihilated the Knights by 60 runs in a near-replica of the first encounter.

Gorkha 11 will play two matches against Malo on the second day of the tournament.

Following are the team standings after the opening day of matches in the Portugal T10 League 2021 -

Portugal T10 League Points Table

Portugal T10 League 2021 run-scoring and wicket-taking charts

Most Runs

Portugal T10 League Highest Run-scorers

Azhar Andani of Gorkha 11 has emerged as the highest run-scorer after the first day of action in the Portugal T10 League 2021. He has aggregated 86 runs in two knocks, with his 54 being the only half-century of the tournament so far. Andani has a decent strike rate of 162.26, and has struck four boundaries and seven sixes.

Suman Ghimire, also from Gorkha 11, occupies the second position on the run-scoring charts. He scored 34 runs in the second encounter, after falling for a duck in the first match. Ghimire has scored these runs at an impressive strike rate of 178.94, with the help of a solitary four and three sixes.

Andani and Ghimire's teammate Imran Khan is placed third on the highest run-getters list of the Portugal T10 League 2021. He has smashed 32 runs thus far, with 24 being his best effort. Khan's runs have come at an excellent strike rate of 188.23, and include two fours and three maximums.

Most Wickets

Portugal T10 League Highest Wicket-takers

Md Siraj Nipo of Gorkha 11, with four scalps, was the highest wicket-taker on Day 1 of the Portugal T10 League 2021. He has a spell of 3/3 as his best performance and has an exceptional economy rate of 4.50.

Miguel Stoneman and Tony Madeira were among three Coimbra Knights bowlers to pick three wickets apiece on the opening day of the Portugal T10 League 2021. They are placed second and third respectively on the wicket-taking charts due to their superior economy rates.

Stoneman has a best effort of 2/13 and a decent economy rate of 7.25. Madeira picked up all his wickets during a spell of 3/18 and has an acceptable economy rate of 8.66.