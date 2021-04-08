Portugal T10 League 2021: Most runs, most wickets and points table until April 7 (Updated)

The Portugal T10 League 2021 saw its second day of action on April 7, with a couple of matches played on the day. Two more encounters are scheduled to be played on Thursday, April 8.

Gorkha 11 are perched atop the Portugal T10 League 2021 points table. They have registered wins in three of their four encounters and have six points in their kitty.

Malo, with two points, are placed second on the points table. They came up short against the Gorkha 11 in their first match of the tournament but defeated their rivals in the second clash between the two sides.

Indian Royals, Miranda Dragons, Oeiras, and Oporto Cricket Club are yet to begin their campaigns in the Portugal T10 League 2021. Oeiras will play a couple of matches against Malo on Thursday.

Coimbra Knights suffered reversals against Gorkha 11 in both the encounters between the two teams on the opening day of the tournament. They are yet to open their account and bring up the rear of the points table.

Following are the team standings after the second day of matches in the Portugal T10 League 2021 -

Portugal T10 League Points Table

Portugal T10 League 2021 run-scoring and wicket-taking charts

Most Runs

Portugal T10 League Highest Run-scorers

Imran Khan of Gorkha 11 has emerged as the highest run-scorer after the second day of action in the Portugal T10 League 2021. He has amassed 96 runs in four knocks, with 36 being his best effort. Khan has scored his runs at an impressive strike rate of 174.54, with the help of four boundaries and ten sixes.

Azhar Andani, also from Gorkha 11, has slipped to the second spot in the run-scoring charts. He has scored 90 runs in four matches, with his 54 being the only half-century of the tournament to date. Andani's runs have come at a decent strike rate of 140.62, and include four boundaries and seven maximums.

Khan and Andani's teammate Md Siraj Nipo is placed third on the highest run-getters list of the Portugal T10 League 2021. He has aggregated 48 runs thus far, with 24 as his top score. Nipo has a strike rate of just 90.56, and has struck two fours and three sixes.

Najam Shahzad (34), Mian Mehmood (32), and Amir Zaib (30) are the highest run-scorers from Malo.

Most Wickets

Portugal T10 League Highest Wicket-takers

Sripal Matta and Md Siraj Nipo, both from Gorkha 11, are the joint-highest wicket-takers after Day 2 of the Portugal T10 League 2021. The duo has scalped five wickets apiece with the former placed higher due to his superior economy rate.

Matta has a best effort of 3/12 and an exceptional economy rate of 5.16. Nipo has returned the best figures of the tournament (3/3) and has also conceded just 6.62 runs per over.

Miguel Stoneman of Coimbra Knights is among three bowlers who have taken three wickets apiece in the Portugal T10 League 2021 thus far. He is placed third on the wicket-taking charts by virtue of having a better economy rate. Stoneman has a spell of 2/13 as his best performance and has a decent economy rate of 7.25.

Mian Mehmood, Assad Mehmood, and Najam Shahzad have picked up two wickets apiece for Malo.