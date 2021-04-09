Portugal T10 League 2021: Most runs, most wickets and points table until April 8

Portugal T10 League 2021 saw its third day of action on April 8, with a couple of encounters being played on the day. Another two fixtures are scheduled for Friday, April 9.

Gorkha 11 and Malo, with six points apiece, are perched atop the Portugal T10 League 2021 points table. Both teams have won three out of their four matches, with the former placed higher due to their superior net rate.

The Indian Royals, Miranda Dragons and Oporto Cricket Club are yet to begin their campaigns in the tournament.

Oeiras and Coimbra Knights have both suffered defeats in the two matches they have played. They are without a point so far and are lashing at the bottom of Portugal's T10 League 2021 points table.

Following are the team standings after the third day of matches in the Portugal T10 League 2021 -

Portugal T10 League Points Table

Portugal T10 League 2021 run-scoring and wicket-taking charts

Most Runs

Portugal T10 League Highest Run-scorers

Imran Khan of Gorkha 11 continues to be the highest run-scorer after the third day of action in Portugal's T10 League 2021. He has smashed 96 runs in four matches, with 36 being his top score. Khan has an impressive strike rate of 174.54, and has struck four boundaries and ten sixes.

Khan's teammate Azhar Andani is placed second on the run-scoring charts. He has scored 90 runs in four knocks, including a 54, the only half-century of the tournament. Andani has scored his runs at a decent strike rate of 140.62, with the help of four boundaries and seven maximums.

Syed Maisam of Malo occupies third spot on the highest run-getters list in Portugal's T10 League 2021. He has aggregated 61 runs thus far, with 27 being his best effort. Maisam's runs have come at an acceptable strike rate of 132.60, and include a solitary four and six maximums.

Krut Patel (29) and Kuldeep Gholiya (21) are Oeiras' highest run-scorers in the two matches they have played.

Most Wickets

Portugal T10 League Highest Wicket-takers

The Gorkha 11 duo of Sripal Matta and Md Siraj Nipo, along with Paulo Buccimazza of Oeiras have scalped five wickets each in Portugal's T10 League 2021 so far. They are placed in that order on the wicket-taking charts based on their economy rates.

Matta's 3/12 spell has been his best performance so far. He also has an exceptional economy rate of 5.16 runs per over. Nipo's 3/3 are the best figures of the tournament and he also has a good economy rate of 6.62 runs per over.

Buccimazza has a best effort of 3/19 but has conceded an average of 9.75 runs per over.

Apart from Buccimazza's five scalps, Krut Patel, Mohon M F Hussain and Conrad Greenshields have all picked up two wickets for Oeiras.