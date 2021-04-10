Portugal T10 League 2021: Most runs, most wickets and points table until April 9 (Updated)

The Portugal T10 League 2021 saw its fourth day of action on April 9, with a couple of encounters played on the day. Another two matches are scheduled for Saturday, April 10.

Gorkha 11 and Malo, with six points each, continue to be perched atop the Portugal T10 League 2021 points table. The two teams have won three of their four encounters each, with the former placed higher due to their better net run rate.

Oeiras, who registered a couple of victories against the Indian Royals on Friday, follow the two table-toppers with four points to their credit.

Miranda Dragons and Oporto Cricket Club are yet to be seen in action in the Portugal T10 League 2021. The latter will face the Indian Royals in both matches on Saturday.

Indian Royals and Coimbra Knights have come up short in both the matches the two teams have played to date. They are yet to open their accounts in the tournament and bring up the rear of the points table.

Following are the team standings after the fourth day of matches in the Portugal T10 League 2021 -

Portugal T10 League Points Table

Portugal T10 League 2021 run-scoring and wicket-taking charts

Most Runs

Portugal T10 League Highest Run-scorers

Imran Khan of Gorkha 11 is still the highest run-scorer after the fourth day of action in the Portugal T10 League 2021. He has amassed 96 runs in four knocks, with 36 being his highest score. Khan's runs have come at an impressive strike rate of 174.54, and include four boundaries and ten sixes.

Krut Patel of Oeiras has climbed to the second spot on the run-scoring charts. He has scored 93 runs thus far, with 41 being his best effort. Patel has scored these runs at a decent strike rate of 143.07, with the help of ten fours and five sixes.

Azhar Andani of Gorkha 11 is placed third on the highest run-getters list of the Portugal T10 League 2021. He has aggregated 90 runs in four matches, with his 54 being the only half-century of the tournament to date. Andani has an acceptable strike rate of 140.62, and has struck four boundaries and seven maximums.

Jasbinder Singh (34) and Muhammad Saad (29) are the Indian Royals' highest run-scorers in the two matches they have played.

Most Wickets

Portugal T10 League Highest Wicket-takers

The Gorkha 11 duo of Sripal Matta and Md Siraj Nipo, and Conrad Greenshields of Oeiras, are among six bowlers who have each scalped five wickets in the Portugal T10 League 2021 so far. They are placed higher than the other bowlers based on their economy rates.

Matta has a best effort of 3/12 and an exceptional economy rate of 5.16. Nipo has recorded the best figures of the tournament (3/3) and has also conceded just 6.62 runs per over. Greenshields has a spell of 3/6 as his best performance and has a decent economy rate of 7.00.

Sukhwinder Singh scalped five wickets in the couple of matches played by the Indian Royals on Friday.