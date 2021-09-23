POR vs ROM Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for European Cricket Championship, Match 18

Portugal (POR) will take on Romania (ROM) in a Group B European Cricket Championship T10 2021 fixture at Cartama Oval in Cartama on Thursday.

Both teams have struggled in the European Cricket Championship and are currently bottom of the pile. Portugal are yet to win a game, having lost six in six. They occupy the last spot. Meanwhile, Romania have two wins and four losses from their six outings. They have beaten Hungary and Portugal in the European Cricket Championship.

POR vs ROM Probable Playing 11 today

Portugal: Azhar Andani, Sharn Gomes, Amir Zaib, Najjam Shahzad (c), Francoise Stoman (wk), Imran Khan, Junaid Khan, Anthony Chambers, Amandeep Singh, Md Siraj Nipo, Miguel Stoman

Romania: Taranjeet Singh, Satwik Nadigotla (wk), Gohar Manan, Ramesh Satheesan (c), Sami Ullah, Sivakumar Periyalwar, Rajesh Kumar, Ijaz Hussain, Vasu Saini, Dharmendra Manani, Aftab Kayani

Match Details

POR vs ROM, Group B, European Cricket Championship

Date & Time: September 23rd 2021, 4:30 PM IST

Venue: Cartama Oval, Cartama

Pitch Report

The pitch at Cartama Oval is an absolute belter. The ball comes on to the bat nicely, enabling the batters to play shots on the up. More of the same can be expected for today's European Cricket Championship fixture.

Today’s POR vs ROM Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Satwik Nadigotla – Nadigotla has chipped in nicely with the bat in the European Cricket Championship, scoring 59 runs at a strike rate of 168.75.

Batsmen

Amir Zaib – Zaib has fared well in the tournament, having accumulated 123 runs at a strike rate of 159.74.

Taranjeet Singh – The Romania opener is his side's leading run-scorer in the European Cricket Championship. He has amassed 129 runs while striking at 211.47.

All-rounders

Imran Khan - Khan is Portugal's joint-highest wicket-taker in the tournament. He has taken eight wickets in six games.

Vasu Saini – Saini might be on the expensive side, but he has constantly been amongst the wickets. He has six scalps to his name from five European Cricket Championship games.

Bowlers

Rajesh Kumar – Kumar has been expensive, but he has picked up wickets. He has three scalps to his name in the tournament so far.

Junaid Khan – The Portugal fast bowler has taken eight wickets despite bowling just 11 overs in the European Cricket Championship.

Top 5 best players to pick in POR vs ROM Dream11 Prediction Team

Amir Zaib (POR): 387 points

Imran Khan (POR): 329 points

Najjam Shahzad (POR): 294 points

Ijaz Hussain (ROM): 248 points

Vasu Saini (ROM): 241 points

Important stats for POR vs ROM Dream11 Prediction Team

Amir Zaib: 123 runs from six innings; SR – 159.74

Junaid Khan: 8 wickets from six games; ER – 8.90

Taranjeet Singh: 129 runs from six innings; SR 175.00

Vasu Saini: 35 runs & 6 wickets; ER – 14.25

POR vs ROM Dream 11 Prediction (European Cricket Championship)

Dream11 Team for Portugal vs Romania - European Cricket Championship T10 2021.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Satwik Nadigotla, Sivakumar Periyalwar, Amir Zaib, Taranjeet Singh, Vasu Saini, Imran Khan, Ijaz Hussain, Najjam Shahzad, Rajesh Kumar, Md Siraj Nipo, Junaid Khan

Captain: Amir Zaib. Vice-captain: Taranjeet Singh

Dream11 Team for Portugal vs Romania - European Cricket Championship T10 2021.

Also Read

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Satwik Nadigotla, Gohar Manan, Amir Zaib, Taranjeet Singh, Imran Khan, Ijaz Hussain, Vasu Saini, Najjam Shahzad, Amandeep Singh, Rajesh Kumar, Junaid Khan

Captain: Imran Khan. Vice-captain: Taranjeet Singh

Edited by Samya Majumdar