PP vs BB Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing-11 Updates for Today's Bihar T20 Match - Mar 22nd, 2021

Match 4 of the Bihar Cricket League T20 Cup sees the Bhagalpur Bulls taking on Patna Pilots at the Urja Stadium in Bihar on Monday.

The Bulls come into this game on the back of a stunning win over Gaya Gladiators. Riding on the exploits of Ankit Singh, the Bulls chased down a modest target of 143 in nearly 18 overs, kickstarting their campaign in fine fashion. With Rahmatullah and Shekhar on the roster, the Bulls will head into this game with momentum on their side, although they are in for a stern test.

Their opponents Patna Pilots, who are yet to play a game in this competition, are among the more exciting teams in the competition. Blessed with a lethal bowling attack, the Pilots should give the Bulls a run for their money at the Urja Stadium. Although they are the underdogs heading into this game, the likes of A. Kumar and Khalid will be looking to stamp their authority in what promises to be an entertaining game of cricket at the Urja Stadium on Monday.

Squads to choose from

Patna Pilots

Akash Raj, Animesh Kumar, Ankush Raj, Ashwani Kumar, Mangal Mahrour, Sachin Kumar, Sakibul Gani, Shaseem Rathore, Sraman Nigrodh, Vijay Bharti, Abhishek Kumar, Bhaskar Dubey, Mohit Kumar, Surya Vansham, Baljeet Singh, Divyansh Raj, Himanshu Singh, Rashmikant Ranjan, Samar Quadri, Shishir Saket

Bhagalpur Bulls

Aspaq Ahmed, Vikash Ranjan, Md Rahmatullah, Ankit Singh, Vishwajeet Gopala, Tripurari Keshav, Prem Priyank, Gaurav Sharma, Govind Dev Choudhary, Prashant Srivastava, Sashi Shekhar, Harsh Kumar, Prashant Kumar Singh, Yashaswi Rishav, Varun Raj, Satish Kumar, Manohar Jha, Raj Singh Naveen, Amod Yadav, Mukesh Kumar, Rashid Iqbal, Anuj Raj, Rishav Raj

Predicted Playing 11

Patna Pilots

S Nigrodh, S Gani, A Raj, V Bharti, S Quadri, A Kumar, M Mahrour, S Rathore, Khalid-I, R Ranjan and S Kumar

Bhagalpur Bulls

A Singh, V Gopala, M Rahmatullah, A Ahmad, H Kumar, M Kumar, P Singh, P Srivastava, R Raj, S Shekhar and V Ranjan

Match Details

Match: Patna Pilots vs Bhagalpur Bulls, Match 3

Date: 22nd March 2021, at 6:00 PM IST

Venue: Urja Stadium, Bihar

Pitch Report

A competitive track beckons at the Urja Stadium with some help on offer for both the pacers and spinners. While the new ball should swing around in the early stages, the spinners will have a greater say in the outcome of the game with the pitch on the slower side. Wickets in hand will be key for either side, given the nature of the track. 150-160 should be a good total, with either side looking to bat first upon winning the toss.

PP vs BB Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

PP vs BB Dream11 Tips

Fantasy Suggestion #1: V Ranjan, A Singh, M Rahmatullah, S Gani, V Bharti, S Shekhar, P Kumar Singh, A Kumar, R Raj, Khalid and M Kumar

Captain: M Rahmatullah, Vice-Captain: S Gani

Fantasy Suggestion #2: S Nigrodh, V Gopala, M Rahmatullah, S Gani, V Bharti, S Shekhar, P Kumar Singh, A Kumar, R Raj, Khalid and M Kumar

Captain: M Rahmatullah, Vice-Captain: S Shekhar