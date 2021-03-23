PP vs DD Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's Bihar Cricket League T20 Match - March 23rd, 2021

In the seventh match of the Bihar Cricket League T20, Darbhanga Diamonds will take on Patna Pilots at the Urja Stadium in Patna on Tuesday.

Darbhanga Diamonds are currently second in the Bihar Cricket League T20 points table with two wins from three games. Overall, the team have looked impressive and head into the fixture on the back of a seven-wicket victory over the Gladiators.

Meanwhile, the Patna Pilots have played two games in the Bihar Cricket League T20 so far, winning one and losing the other. They are third in the standings and defeated the Bulls in their previous encounter.

Squads to choose from

Darbhanga Diamonds

Babul Kumar (C), Bansidhar, Kumar Rajnish, Kundan Sharma, Suraj Yadav, Prakash Babu, Rahul Ratn, Rohit Kumar, Vikas Jha, Vikrant Singh, Bipin Saurabh (WK), Suraj Chauhan (WK), Arnav Kishore, Dhiraj Singh, Harsh Raj, Imtiaz Alam, Indrajit Kumar, Kamaludin, Paramjeet Singh, Shabbir Khan, Vipul Krishna

Patna Pilots

Mangal Mahrour (C), Akash Raj, Animesh Kumar, Ankush Raj, Ashwani Kumar, Sachin Kumar, Sakibul Gani, Shaseem Rathore, Sraman Nigrodh, Vijay Bharti, Abhishek Kumar, Bhaskar Dubey, Mohit Kumar, Surya Vansham, Baljeet Singh, Divyansh Raj, Himanshu Singh, Rashmikant Ranjan, Samar Quadri, Shishir Saket

Probable Playing XIs

Darbhanga Diamonds

Babul Kumar (C), Inderajit Kumar, Kumar Rajnish, Harsh Raj, Bipin Saurabh (WK), Kundan Sharma, Shabbir Khan, Vipul Krishna, Arnav Kishore, Imtiaz Alam, Suraj Chauhan

Patna Pilots

Mangal Mahrour (C), Akash Raj, Animesh Kumar, Bhaskar Dubey, Mohit Kumar, Rashmikant Ranjan, Sakibul Gani, Samar Quadri, Shaseem Rathore, Sraman Nigrodh (WK), Surya Vansham

Match Details

Match: Darbhanga Diamonds vs Patna Pilots, Match 7

Date & Time: March 23, 2:00 PM

Venue: Urja Stadium, Patna

Pitch report

Five out of the six Bihar Cricket League T20 matches played at the venue have been won by the chasing sides. Both teams would want to field first upon winning the toss.

Bihar Cricket League T20 Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions (PP vs DD)

PP vs DD Dream11 Team - Bihar Cricket League T20

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Bipin Saurabh, Babul Kumar, Kumar Rajnish, Sakibul Gani, Shabbir Khan, Harsh Raj, Shaseem Rathore, Animesh Kumar, Vipul Krishna, Samar Quadri, Imtiaz Alam

Captain: Shabbir Khan. Vice-captain: Animesh Kumar

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Sraman Nigrodh, Bipin Saurabh, Akash Raj, Mangal Mahrour, Kumar Rajnish, Sakibul Gani, Shabbir Khan, Animesh Kumar, Vipul Krishna, Samar Quadri, Imtiaz Alam

Captain: Bipin Saurabh. Vice-captain: Mangal Mahrour