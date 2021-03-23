PP vs GG Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's Bihar T20 Match - Mar 24, 2021 

Patna Pilots will lock horns with Gaya Gladiators in the 9th Match of the Bihar T20 League at the Urja Stadium in Patna on Wednesday.

Patna Pilots have played three games so far this season, out of which they have managed to win only one. They are currently placed in fourth position on the points table. The Pilots lost their lost match against the Diamonds by one run.

Gaya Gladiators, on the other hand, have lost both their Bihar T20 games and find themselves languishing at the bottom of the points table. The Gladiators lost their last match against the Diamonds by seven wickets. The Sachin Kr Singh-led side will be looking forward to registering their first victory in the Bihar T20 League.

Squads to choose from

Patna Pilots

Akash Raj (C), Animesh Kumar, Ankush Raj, Ashwani Kumar, Mangal Mahrour, Sachin Kumar, Sakibul Gani, Shaseem Rathore, Sraman Nigrodh (WK), Vijay Bharti, Abhishek Kumar, Bhaskar Dubey, Mohit Kumar-II, Surya Vansham, Baljeet Singh, Divyansh Raj, Himanshu Singh, Rashmikant Ranjan, Samar Quadri and Shishir Saket.

Gaya Gladiators

Aniket Kumar, Pranav Singh, Rajesh Singh, Sachin Kr Singh (C), Suraj Rathore, Deelip Kumar, Mrityunjay Singh, Rishav Rakesh, Shashank Upadhyay, Sidhant Vijay, Tabrez Alam, Ankur Rai (WK), Vikash Yadav (WK), Aditay Pandey, Apurva Anand, Harish Kumar, Piyush Kumar Singh, Sabir Khan-I, Tarun Kumar and Vikas Patel.

Predicted Playing XIs

Patna Pilots

Akash Raj (C), Animesh Kumar, Mangal Mahrour, Sakibul Gani, Shaseem Rathore, Sraman Nigrodh (WK), Bhaskar Dubey, Mohit Kumar-II, Surya Vansham, Rashmikant Ranjan, Samar Quadri.

Gaya Gladiators

Rajesh Singh, Sachin Kr Singh (C), Suraj Rathore, Rishav Rakesh, Sidhant Vijay, Vikash Yadav (WK), Apurva Anand, Harish Kumar, Piyush Kumar Singh, Vikas Patel, Sabir Khan-I.

Match Details

Match: Patna Pilots vs Gaya Gladiators, Match 9

Date: 24th March 2021, 06:00 PM IST

Venue: Urja Stadium, Patna.

Pitch Report

The track at the Urja Stadium provides movement to the pacers early on. The spinners will come into play in the latter half of the game. The chasing teams have won the majority of the matches played at this venue. Hence, bowling first upon winning the toss should be a preferable option.

PP vs GG Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Sraman Nigrodh, Sakibul Gani, Mohit Kumar-II, Piyush Kumar Singh, Mangal Moahrour, Shaseem Rathore, Sachin Kr Singh, Suraj Rathore, Rashmikant Ranjan, Samar Quadri, Sabir Khan-I.

Captain: Sachin Kr Singh. Vice-Captain: Shaseem Rathore.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Sraman Nigrodh, Sakibul Gani, Mohit Kumar-II, Piyush Kumar Singh, Mangal Moahrour, Shaseem Rathore, Sachin Kr Singh, Harish Kumar, Rashmikant Ranjan, Samar Quadri, Vikas Patel.

Captain: Mangal Moahrour. Vice-Captain: Piyush Kumar Singh.