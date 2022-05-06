PPSC vs PSC Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report Trinidad T20 2022, Match 4

Powergen Penal SC (PPSC) will take on Preysal SC (PSC) in the fourth match of the Trinidad T20 2022 at the National Cricket Centre in Trinidad on Saturday.

Both teams will play their first game of the season. With so many experienced players on their rosters, they will be eager to get back on the field for a T20 encounter. Since there are so many Caribbean players in this league, we should expect some long sixes and an entertaining game.

PPSC vs PSC Probable Playing 11 Today

PPSC XI

Steven Katwaroo (wk), Jason Mohammed, Akiel Cooper, Akeem Alvarez, Suraj Seepaul, Ewart Nicholsan, Azrudeen Mohammed, Cephas Cooper, J Seales, Ansil Bhagan, Levi Ghanny.

PSC XI

Dinesh Ramdin (wk), Navin Bidaisee, Kamil Pooran, Saiba Batoosingh, Shazam Babwah, Vishan Jagessar, Mark Deyal, Strassark Sankar, R Bharat, Ravi Rampaul, Sanjiv Gooljar.

Match Details

PPSC vs PSC, Trinidad T20 2022, Match 4

Date and Time: 7th May, 2022, 12:30 AM IST

Venue: National Cricket Centre, Trinidad

Pitch Report

The pitch at Trinidad's National Cricket Centre looks ideal for batting. The ball could move slightly at the start of the innings, so batters must be patient when striking their strokes. Anything above 120 runs could be a par score.

Today’s PPSC vs PSC Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Dinesh Ramdin: He has almost 70 matches of playing experience and is a technically sound batter. His stats have been decent in this format, having scored 636 runs at an average of 18.70 in 71 games so far, and he's also safe behind the stumps.

Batters

Mbeki Joseph: His recent games have shown signs of his return to form. Joseph has scored 74 runs at an average of 14.80 and has lost just one match. That makes him a must-have in your PPSC vs PSC Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounders

Jason Mohammed: He's a fantastic all-rounder who can help you rack up a lot of points. He has scored 90 runs at an average of 18 and a strike rate of 87.40 in nine T20I games. Mohammed could prove to be a valuable pick for your PPSC vs PSC Dream11 fantasy team.

Bowlers

Ravi Rampaul: He has always been a challenge for batters with his speed, accurate line, and length. He has picked up 31 wickets at an economy rate of 8.37 in 27 T20I games.

Top 5 best players to pick in PPSC vs PSC Dream11 prediction team

Ansil Bhagan (PPSC)

Vishan Jagessar (PSC)

Steven Katwaroo (PPSC)

Navin Bidaisee (PSC)

Akiel Cooper (PPSC)

Important stats for PPSC vs PSC Dream11 prediction team

Ewart Nicholson: 290 runs in eight games; batting average: 20.70

Saiba Batoosingh: 67 runs in four games; batting average: 33.50

Jalarnie Seales: 332 runs in six games; batting average: 41.50

PPSC vs PSC Dream11 Prediction Today

PPSC vs PSC Fantasy Suggestion Team 1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Dinesh Ramdin, Ewart Nicholsan, Akeem Alvarez, Navin Bidaisee, Jason Mohammed, J Seales, Vishan Jagessar, Mark Deyal, Sanjiv Gooljar, R Bharat, Ravi Rampaul

Captain: Jason Mohammed | Vice-captain: Mark Deyal.

PPSC vs PSC Fantasy Suggestion Team 2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Dinesh Ramdin, Ewart Nicholsan, Akiel Cooper, Navin Bidaisee, Jason Mohammed, J Seales, Vishan Jagessar, Mark Deyal, Sanjiv Gooljar, Levi Ghanny, Ravi Rampaul

Captain: Jason Mohammed | Vice-captain: Dinesh Ramdin.

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee