PPSC vs QPC Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Trinidad T20 Festival 2022, Match 12

Powergen Penal SC (PPSC) will take on QPCC II (QPC) in the 12th match of the Trinidad T20 Festival 2022 at the National Cricket Centre in Couva, Trinidad, on Wednesday.
Powergen Penal SC started their Trinidad T20 Festival 2022 campaign with a final-over win before losing their second match. QPCC II, meanwhile, have lost both their encounters and will be keen to get off the mark at the earliest.
PPSC vs QPC Probable Playing 11 today
Powergen Penal SC: Steven Katwaroo (wk), Ewart Nicholson, Videsh Sookha, Akiel Cooper, Akeem Alvarez, Jason Mohammed, Jalarnie Seales, Kavesh Kantasingh, Shaaron Lewis, Ansil Bhagan, Uthman Muhammad.
QPCC II: Antonio Gomez (wk), Joshua Ramdoo, Jordan Warner, Kirstan Kallicharan (c), Philton Williams, Jesse Bootan, Dexter Sween, Namir Suepaul, Camillo Carimbocas, Jason Batson, Rikki Ragoonanan.
Match Details
PPSC vs QPC, 12th Match, Trinidad T20 Festival 2022
Date & Time: May 11th 2022, 12:30 AM IST
Venue: National Cricket Centre, Couva, Trinidad
Pitch Report
The pitch at the National Cricket Centre in Couva, Trinidad, is likely to be a good one to bat on. With the ball expected to come nicely on to the bat, the batters will be able to play shots on the up. A high-scoring game could well be on the cards.
Today’s PPSC vs QPC Dream11 Match Top Picks
Wicketkeeper
Steven Katwaroo can score some vital runs with the bat and is safe behind the stumps as well.
Batter
Joshua Ramdoo has mustered 35 runs in the Trinidad T20 Festival 2022 so far.
All-rounder
Jason Mohammed has chipped in nicely with both the bat and ball. He has scored 37 runs and picked up one wicket at an economy of 4.00.
Bowlers
Uthman Muhammad has made an all-round impact in the Trinidad T20 Festival 2022. He has taken two wickets in addition to scoring 72 runs at a strike rate of 175.61.
Dexter Sween has managed 36 runs at a strike rate of 128.57 and returned with three scalps.
Top 5 best players to pick in PPSC vs QPC Dream11 Prediction Team
Uthman Muhammad (PPSC): 149 points
Dexter Sween (QPC): 143 points
Jalarnie Seales (PPSC): 98 points
Jason Mohammed (PPSC): 93 points
Jesse Bootan (QPC): 91 points
Important stats for PPSC vs QPC Dream11 Prediction Team
Uthman Muhammad: 72 runs & 2 wickets
Jason Mohammed: 37 runs & 1 wicket
Jesse Bootan: 61 runs
Dexter Sween: 36 runs & 3 wickets
PPSC vs QPC Dream11 Prediction (Trinidad T20 Festival 2022)
Fantasy Suggestion #1: Steven Katwaroo, Joshua Ramdoo, Videsh Sookha, Ewart Nicholson, Kirstan Kallicharan, Jesse Bootan, Jalarnie Seales, Jason Mohammed, Dexter Sween, Namir Suepaul, Uthman Muhammad.
Captain: Jason Mohammed. Vice-captain: Dexter Sween.
Fantasy Suggestion #2: Steven Katwaroo, Joshua Ramdoo, Jordan Warner, Videsh Sookha, Ewart Nicholson, Jesse Bootan, Jalarnie Seales, Jason Mohammed, Dexter Sween, Namir Suepaul, Uthman Muhammad.
Captain: Uthman Muhammad. Vice-captain: Jesse Bootan.