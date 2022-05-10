PPSC vs QPC Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Trinidad T20 Festival 2022, Match 12

Powergen Penal SC (PPSC) will take on QPCC II (QPC) in the 12th match of the Trinidad T20 Festival 2022 at the National Cricket Centre in Couva, Trinidad, on Wednesday.

Powergen Penal SC started their Trinidad T20 Festival 2022 campaign with a final-over win before losing their second match. QPCC II, meanwhile, have lost both their encounters and will be keen to get off the mark at the earliest.

PPSC vs QPC Probable Playing 11 today

Powergen Penal SC: Steven Katwaroo (wk), Ewart Nicholson, Videsh Sookha, Akiel Cooper, Akeem Alvarez, Jason Mohammed, Jalarnie Seales, Kavesh Kantasingh, Shaaron Lewis, Ansil Bhagan, Uthman Muhammad.

QPCC II: Antonio Gomez (wk), Joshua Ramdoo, Jordan Warner, Kirstan Kallicharan (c), Philton Williams, Jesse Bootan, Dexter Sween, Namir Suepaul, Camillo Carimbocas, Jason Batson, Rikki Ragoonanan.

Match Details

PPSC vs QPC, 12th Match, Trinidad T20 Festival 2022

Date & Time: May 11th 2022, 12:30 AM IST

Venue: National Cricket Centre, Couva, Trinidad

Pitch Report

The pitch at the National Cricket Centre in Couva, Trinidad, is likely to be a good one to bat on. With the ball expected to come nicely on to the bat, the batters will be able to play shots on the up. A high-scoring game could well be on the cards.

Today’s PPSC vs QPC Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Steven Katwaroo can score some vital runs with the bat and is safe behind the stumps as well.

Batter

Joshua Ramdoo has mustered 35 runs in the Trinidad T20 Festival 2022 so far.

All-rounder

Jason Mohammed has chipped in nicely with both the bat and ball. He has scored 37 runs and picked up one wicket at an economy of 4.00.

Bowlers

Uthman Muhammad has made an all-round impact in the Trinidad T20 Festival 2022. He has taken two wickets in addition to scoring 72 runs at a strike rate of 175.61.

Dexter Sween has managed 36 runs at a strike rate of 128.57 and returned with three scalps.

Top 5 best players to pick in PPSC vs QPC Dream11 Prediction Team

Uthman Muhammad (PPSC): 149 points

Dexter Sween (QPC): 143 points

Jalarnie Seales (PPSC): 98 points

Jason Mohammed (PPSC): 93 points

Jesse Bootan (QPC): 91 points

Important stats for PPSC vs QPC Dream11 Prediction Team

Uthman Muhammad: 72 runs & 2 wickets

Jason Mohammed: 37 runs & 1 wicket

Jesse Bootan: 61 runs

Dexter Sween: 36 runs & 3 wickets

PPSC vs QPC Dream11 Prediction (Trinidad T20 Festival 2022)

Dream11 Team for Powergen Penal SC vs QPCC II - Trinidad T20 Festival 2022.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Steven Katwaroo, Joshua Ramdoo, Videsh Sookha, Ewart Nicholson, Kirstan Kallicharan, Jesse Bootan, Jalarnie Seales, Jason Mohammed, Dexter Sween, Namir Suepaul, Uthman Muhammad.

Captain: Jason Mohammed. Vice-captain: Dexter Sween.

Dream11 Team for Powergen Penal SC vs QPCC II - Trinidad T20 Festival 2022.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Steven Katwaroo, Joshua Ramdoo, Jordan Warner, Videsh Sookha, Ewart Nicholson, Jesse Bootan, Jalarnie Seales, Jason Mohammed, Dexter Sween, Namir Suepaul, Uthman Muhammad.

Captain: Uthman Muhammad. Vice-captain: Jesse Bootan.

Edited by Samya Majumdar