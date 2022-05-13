PPSC vs QPCC Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Trinidad T20 2022, Premiership Final

The final of the Trinidad T20 Premiership will see QPCC I (QPCC) take on Powergen Penal SC (PPSC) at the National Cricket Centre in Trinidad on Friday, 13 May.

PPSC have been the team to beat in the competition with three wins in four games. They were clinical in their semi-final win over Central Sports, with Jason Mohammed leading from the front. However, they face a different beast in the form of QPCC, who are unbeaten in the competition. QPCC also put in a strong performance in the semis and will take confidence from their league stage win over PPSC. With some of the best players in the competition taking to the field, a cracker of a game is on the cards in Trinidad.

PPSC vs QPCC Probable Playing 11 Today

QPCC XI

Tion Webster, Isiah Rajah, Darren Bravo, Akeal Hosein, Khary Pierre (c), Anderson Phillip, Bryan Charles, Jeremy Araujo (wk), Yannic Cariah, Terrance Hinds and Jyd Goolie.

PPSC XI

Narad Kissoondath, Videsh Sookha, Akiel Cooper, Shaaron Lewis, Jason Mohammed (c), Steven Katwaroo (wk), Ewart Nicholson, Ansil Bhagan, Jarlarnie Seales, Kavesh Kantasingh and Uthman Muhammad.

Match Details

PPSC vs QPCC, Trindad T20 2022, Premiership Final

Date and Time: 14th May 2022, 12:30 AM IST

Venue: National Cricket Centre, Trinidad

Pitch Report

The pitch is a competitive one with help on offer for both the pacers and spinners. While the new ball should swing around early on, the batters will enjoy the hard new ball skidding onto the bat. The spinners will come into play in the middle overs with ample turn available for them to exploit. Wickets in hand will be crucial, with the pitch likely to slow down as the match progresses. Both teams will look to bat first, with this being the second game of the day on this surface.

Today’s PPSC vs QPCC Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Narad Kissoondath: Narad Kissoondath has been decent in recent games, scoring handy runs at the top of the order. However, the youngster has struggled to convert starts into big ones. Given his talent, Kissoondath should be a handy pick in your PPSC vs QPCC Dream11 fantasy team.

Batter

Tion Webster: Tion Webster was brilliant in the previous game, scoring a quick-fire 28 off just 15 balls. Webster is one of the most talented players in the competition, with his CPL experience holding him in good stead. With Webster due for a big knock, he is one to watch out for in this game.

All-rounder

Jason Mohammed: Jason Mohammed hasn't had the best of tournaments so far, unable to score many runs in the middle order. However, he remains PPSC's best batter given his ability and experience. With Mohammed likely to play a part with the ball as well, he is a must-have in your PPSC vs QPCC Dream11 fantasy team.

Bowler

Akeal Hosein: Akeal Hosein has impressed in the QPCC bowling attack with his accuracy and variations. Akeal has held his own with the bat as well, often batting at No. 5 for QPCC. Given Hosein's recent form and knack for picking up wickets, he can be backed to come up with another good performance today.

Top 3 best players to pick in PPSC vs QPCC Dream11 prediction team

Jarlaine Seales (PPSC)

Akeal Hosein (QPCC)

Uthman Muhammad (PPSC)

Important stats for PPSC vs QPCC Dream11 prediction team

Darren Bravo - 165 runs in 4 matches, Average: 165.00

Videsh Sookha - 92 runs in 4 matches, Average: 23.00

Yannic Cariah - 9 wickets in 4 matches, Average: 7.22

PPSC vs QPCC Dream11 Prediction Today (Trinidad T20 2022)

PPSC vs QPCC Dream11 Fantasy Tip #1 - Trinidad T20 2022

Fantasy Suggestion #1: N Kissoondath, D Bravo, T Webster, V Sookha, J Mohammed, Y Cariah, J Seales, A Hosein, A Phillip, K Pierre and U Muhammad.

Captain: A Hosein. Vice-captain: J Mohammed.

PPSC vs QPCC Dream11 Fantasy Tip #2 - Trinidad T20 2022

Fantasy Suggestion #2: N Kissoondath, D Bravo, T Webster, V Sookha, J Mohammed, Y Cariah, E Nicholson, A Hosein, A Phillip, I Rajah and U Muhammad.

Captain: T Webster. Vice-captain: J Mohammed.

Edited by Samya Majumdar