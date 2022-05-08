PPSC vs QPCC Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11s and Pitch Report Trinidad T20 2022, Match 7

Powergen Penal SC (PPSC) will take on QPCC I (QPCC) in the seventh match of the Trinidad T20 2022 at the National Cricket Centre in Trinidad on Sunday.

Powergen Penal beat Preyal SC by three wickets in their first game. Videsh Sookha scored 39 off 38 deliveries, including five fours, to help his team chase down a 142-run target. QPCC, meanwhile, are coming off a nine-wicket victory against QPCC II.

PPSC vs QPCC Probable Playing XIs

PPSC

Jason Mohammed (c), Steven Katwaroo (wk), Ewart Nicholson, Ansil Bhagan, Shaaron Lewis, Jarlarnie Seales, Kavesh Kantasingh, Uthman Muhammad, Videsh Sookha, Akiel Cooper, Cephas Cooper.

QPCC

Akeal Hosein (c), Anderson Phillip, Bryan Charles, Christopher Vincent, Darren Bravo, Isaiah Rajah, Jeremy Araujo (wk), Jyd Goolie, Rivaldo Ramlogan, Tion Webster, Yannic Cariah.

Match Details

Match: PPSC vs QPCC, Trinidad T20 2022, Match 7.

Date and Time: May 8, 2022; 08:30 PM IST.

Venue: National Cricket Centre, Trinidad.

Pitch Report

The track at Trinidad's National Cricket Centre appears to be conducive for batting. The ball could move around a bit at the start of the innings, so batters will need to be patient early on. Anything above 140 runs could be a par score.

Today’s PPSC vs QPCC Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Stevan Katwaroo: He has scored 75 runs at an average of 10.70 in 25 games so far, and he's also safe behind the stumps.

Batters

Darren Bravo: He's been a fabulous player in this format. Bravo has scored 405 runs at an average of 21.30 and strike rate of 106.90. He could be a valuable pick in your PPSC vs QPCC Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounders

Yannick Cariah: He is known for putting on a good show with both bat and ball. Cariah picked up three wickets at an average of 4.50 in his previous game. Cariah could prove to be a valuable pick in your PPSC vs QPCC Dream11 fantasy team.

Bowlers

Akeal Hossein: Hossein has been in excellent form, picking up one wicket at an economy rate of five. His ability to bowl slower deliveries at the death makes him a must-pick in your fantasy team.

Three best players to pick in PPSC vs QPCC Dream11 prediction team

A Philip (QPCC): 29 points.

Ansil Bhagan (PPSC): 51 points.

Christopher Vincent (QPCC): 45 points.

Key stats for PPSC vs QPCC Dream11 prediction team

Isaiah Rajah: 64 runs in his previous outing; batting average: 64.

Jarlarnie Seales: Three wickets in his previous outing; bowling average: 11.

Uthman Muhammad: 46 runs in his previous outing; batting average: 46.

PPSC vs QPCC Dream11 Prediction

PPSC vs QPCC Fantasy Suggestion Team 1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Steven Katwaroo, Darren Bravo, Tion Webster, Isaiah Rajah, Jason Mohammed, Yannic Cariah, Jarlarnie Seales, Akeal Hosein, Anderson Phillip, Ansil Bhagan, Uthman Muhammad.

Captain: Jarlarnie Seales | Vice-captain: Uthman Muhammad.

PPSC vs QPCC Fantasy Suggestion Team 2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Steven Katwaroo, Darren Bravo, Tion Webster, Videsh Sookha, Jason Mohammed, Yannic Cariah, Jarlarnie Seales, Akeal Hosein, Anderson Phillip, Ansil Bhagan, Uthman Muhammad.

Captain: Jason Mohammed | Vice-captain: Darren Bravo.

Edited by Bhargav