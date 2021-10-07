PR vs BG Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11s and Pitch Report for Everest Premier League 2021, Qualifier 2

The Pokhara Rhinos (PR) will be up against the Bhairahawa Gladiators (BG) in the second qualifier of the Everest Premier League at the Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground in Kirtipur on Thursday.

The Pokhara Rhinos will be disappointed with their performance in the last match where they lost by nine wickets against the Chitwan Tigers. The Rhinos' batting department needs to step up and take some responsibility if they are to enter the championship game. Bhairahawa Gladiators, on the other hand, will come into the match high on confidence, having won their last game against Kathmandu Kings XI by 16 runs. The Gladiators will be looking forward to continuing their winning momentum in the upcoming match as well.

PR vs BG Probable Playing 11 Today

PR XI

Binod Bhandari (C & WK), Richard Levi, Sahan Arachchige, Asela Gunaratne, Bibek Yadav, Lokesh Bam, Nandan Yadav, Sunil Dhamala, Bikram Sob, Kishore Mahato, Sushan Bhari.

BG XI

Sharad Vesawkar (C), Tamim Iqbal, Upul Tharanga (WK), Pradeep Airee, Aarif Sheikh, Rohit Paudel, Kushal Malla, Krishna Karki, Abinash Bohara, Dhammika Prasad, Durgesh Gupta.

Match Details

PR vs BG, Qualifier 2, Everest Premier League 2021

Date and Time: 7th October 2021, 12:00 PM IST

Venue: Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground, Kirtipur.

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground in Kirtipur has favored the batters in the last couple of matches. Chasing should be the preferred option at the venue as the majority of Everest Premier League T20 matches played on this ground have been won by the chasing teams. The average first-innings score in the last two matches played here is 127 runs.

Today’s PR vs BG Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Upul Tharanga: Tharanga has been in brilliant form with the bat in the Everest Premier League. He has scored 175 runs at a strike rate of 133.58 in five matches.

Batters

Richard Levi: Levi is a hard-hitting batter who can score some quick-fire runs for his team in the upcoming match. He has scored 141 runs at an outstanding strike rate of 153.26 in six Everest Premier League matches.

Tamim Iqbal: Iqbal is an explosive batter who has the ability to go bonkers against any given bowler on his day.

All-rounders

Bibek Yadav: Yadav has impressed everyone with his all-round performances so far this season. He has scored 112 runs at a strike rate of 121.73 while also picking up four wickets at an economy rate of 6.33 in the Everest Premier League.

Aarif Sheikh: Sheikh can provide you with some valuable points with both the bat and ball in today's match. He has picked up six wickets at an economy rate of 7.22 while also scoring 44 runs in five outings.

Bowlers

Dhammika Prasad: Prasad has bowled exceptionally well so far this season. He has picked up eight wickets, including his best figures of 3/6, in five matches. He is the joint highest wicket-taker for his side in the Everest Premier League T20.

Bikram Sob: Sob has been in decent form with the ball in the last couple of matches. He has scalped six wickets at an economy rate of 8.30.

Top 5 best players to pick in PR vs BG Dream11 prediction team

Upul Tharanga (BG) - 299 points

Abinash Bohara (BG) - 298 points

Bibek Yadav (PR) - 280 points

Dhammika Prasad (BG) - 273 points

Aarif Sheikh (BG) - 241 points

Important Stats for PR vs BG Dream11 prediction team

Upul Tharanga: 175 runs in 5 matches; SR - 133.58

Bibek Yadav: 112 runs and 4 wickets in 6 matches; SR - 121.73 and ER - 6.33

Richard Levi: 141 runs in 6 matches; SR - 153.26

Dhammika Prasad: 8 wickets in 5 matches; ER - 6.94

Abinash Bohara: 8 wickets in 5 matches; ER - 8.37

PR vs BG Dream11 Prediction Today (Everest Premier League)

PR vs BG Dream11 Prediction – Everest Premier League T20

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Upul Tharanga, Tamim Iqbal, Richard Levi, Sunil Dhamala, Sahan Arachchige, Kushal Malla, Aarif Sheikh, Bibek Yadav, Dhammika Prasad, Bikram Sob, Abinash Bohara.

Captain: Sahan Arachchige. Vice-captain: Tamim Iqbal.

PR vs BG Dream11 Prediction – Everest Premier League T20

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Upul Tharanga, Tamim Iqbal, Richard Levi, Sunil Dhamala, Asela Gunaratne, Sahan Arachchige, Kushal Malla, Aarif Sheikh, Dhammika Prasad, Bikram Sob, Abinash Bohara.

Captain: Sahan Arachchige. Vice-Captain: Upul Tharanga.

Edited by Samya Majumdar