PR vs DSG Dream11 Prediction: 3 differentials you could pick in today’s SA20 match – January 27, 2025

The Paarl Royals (PR) and the Durban's Super Giants (DSG) battle it out in the 23rd match of the third edition of the SA20 on Monday, January 27, at Boland Park in Paarl.

The Royals have had a dream run so far, qualifying for the playoffs with three games to spare. With six wins in seven matches already, they'll look to cement their spot in the top two and finish the league stage as the top-placed team.

Meanwhile, DSG's campaign suffered another huge blow after their heavy seven-wicket defeat against MI Cape Town (MICT) on Saturday night. They'll be desperate to return to winning ways, with their last win coming in their first match of the season.

Trending

On that note, let's look at a few options that Dream11 players have overlooked and could cause some differential impact.

It has been a hard time for the DSG batters this season, barring perhaps Kane Williamson and Quinton de Kock, with the rest struggling for consistency, and most of them unable even to get starts. One of those batters is Caribbean opener Brandon King, who has managed only 21 runs in three innings so far.

King, a popular T20 cricket freelancer in franchise cricket, is a very capable batter who has received the backing of the management to open the innings, even pushing players like Matthew Breetzke to No. 3 to accommodate him.

While there aren't any numbers that particularly support him being a successful batter in South Africa, King is an experienced international batter who bats at the top of the order. Purely going by the law of averages, he is due a decent score with the bat, and with this being a do-or-die game for his team, backing King to deliver could be a risky but potentially rewarding Dream11 punt.

#2 Nqaba Peter (BOWL) (PR)

In what was a spin-bowling paradise at Boland Park on Saturday afternoon, Nqaba Peter was the only bowler who went wicketless for the Paarl Royals in their win over the Pretoria Capitals. The highly rated young leg-spinner was quite unlucky, however, with poor fielding, and some close shaves simply not going his way on the day.

As a result, his Dream11 ownership is very low coming into this fixture, making him a very viable differential option. A rather economical spinner with a genuine wicket-taking ability, Peter has played in eight T20Is for the Proteas. In 29 T20s, he has picked up 35 wickets at a solid bowling average of 20.14.

Against a team that has struggled to take on quality spin bowling this season, backing Nqaba Peter to deliver is certainly a handy option for Dream11 players.

Prenelan Subrayen was a part of the Proteas team that made it to the semi-finals of the ICC Men's U-19 World Cup 2012.

A very under-rated presence in most teams he's played for, Prenelan Subrayen has been a very consistent performer whenever called upon in the SA20. The spin-bowling all-rounder has featured in nine matches for the Durban's Super Giants across three seasons, picking up eight wickets, at a decent economy rate of 7.38.

A very skillful off-spinner capable of bowling in the powerplay, he could shine with the new ball against the Paarl top order which does have a host of left-hand batters, including Lhuan-dre Pretorius, who has struggled against off-spinners early in his innings.

Subrayen is also a handy batter lower down the order, with close to 500 T20 career runs at an average of 16.96 and a respectable strike rate of 123.30. While he may not be the most popular Dream11 pick, he could quietly secure some valuable points for your teams.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Looking to improve your fantasy team? Download CricRocket and get expert teams, venue details, pitch report and in-depth player stats! 🚀☄️