PR vs DSG Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today’s SA20 2024 match – January 26, 2024

The Paarl Royals (PR) will lock horns with Durban's Super Giants (DSG) in the 19th match of SA20 2024 at Boland Park in Paarl on Friday, January 26.

The Paarl Royals secured their fifth win over the Joburg Super Kings in the most recent game by five wickets. They currently lead the standings with 22 points. The Royals are set to face Durban's Super Giants in their next two games.

After suffering two consecutive defeats, the Super Giants bounced back with a 36-run win over the MI Cape Town. Matthew Breetzke's 48 and Wiaan Mulder's unbeaten 38 off 20 balls helped them set a target of 158 runs. They successfully defended the target with Noor Ahmad and Marcus Stoinis picking up three wickets each.

On that note, here are the three players you could pick as captain/vice-captain for your PR vs DSG Dream11 fantasy teams.

#3 Matthew Breetzke (DSG) - 7.5 credits

India Tour to South Africa: South Africa Training Session

Matthew Breetzke has been the top scorer for the Duban's Super Giants. He ranks among the top five run-getters with 211 runs to his name. He averages 35.16 and maintains a fine strike rate of 135.25.

Considering his recent form, Breetzke will be a safe choice for the captain/vice-captain of your PR vs DSG Dream11 teams.

#2 Marcus Stoinis (DSG) - 8.5 credits

Marcus Stoinis of Durban Super Giants (Credits: X/DurbanSG)

Marcus Stoinis is another Super Giants’ all-rounder who can fetch valuable points with his performances. He has featured in three games so far, chipping in six wickets and scoring 25 runs with the bat.

Stoinis has the ability to contribute to both aspects of the game and prove to be lethal in your PR vs DSG Dream11 fantasy teams.

#1 Jos Buttler (PR) - 9.0 credits

West Indies v England - 5th T20I

Jos Buttler cannot be kept out of your fantasy teams. The English white-ball skipper finds himself in second position on the most runs leaderboard. With an excellent average of 49.00, Buttler has two half-centuries to his name.

Buttler has the potential to provide solid starts for his side and play a vital role in your PR vs DSG Dream11 fantasy teams.

Poll : Who will score most runs in today's PR vs DSG Dream11 Contest? Jos Buttler Marcus Stoinis 0 votes