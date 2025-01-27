PR vs DSG Dream11 Prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today’s SA20 match – January 27, 2025

The Paarl Royals (PR) square off against the Durban's Super Giants (DSG) in the 23rd match of SA20 2025 on Monday, January 27, at Boland Park in Paarl.

The Royals sealed their spot in the playoffs with another commanding win, this time over the Pretoria Capitals on Saturday afternoon, courtesy an all-round show from Joe Root on what was a slow and turning Boland Park track. They sit comfortably at the top of the points table with six wins in seven.

Meanwhile, DSG have only one win in eight matches, with their campaign all but done, with only a small mathematical chance remaining for survival. They'll be somewhat buoyed by the fact that Heinrich Klaasen returned to form with a half-century in their last match and will hope he can create an impact in this fixture.

Trending

Let's now look at the top three Dream11 captaincy picks for this one.

#3 Marcus Stoinis (ALL) (DSG)

Marcus Stoinis joined the Durban's Super Giants' squad after a fairly successful season with the Melbourne Stars in the BBL and was immediately roped into the playing XI for their crushing defeat at the hands of MI Cape Town. It was a dismal first outing in SA20 2025 for Stoinis, who was dismissed for a duck and then went on to concede 41 runs in 2.5 overs without picking up a wicket.

Those factors, combined with the success of players like Noor Ahmad may have caused Dream11 players to overlook Stoinis as a captaincy option, but one failure doesn't change his status as one of the best armband picks in T20 cricket.

Batting at No. 5 or higher and always a wicket-taking threat, whether with the new ball or elsewhere in the innings, it's only a matter of time before Marcus Stoinis produces a match-winning performance. He's definitely one of the best Dream11 captaincy picks for this fixture.

#2 Mujeeb ur Rahman (BOWL) (PR)

Paarl Royals registered history when they became the first team in the history of T20 cricket to finish a completed innings by bowling 20 overs of spin at Boland Park. The venue has been that spinner-friendly this season, and this list would be amiss if it didn't include one of the best bowlers in the league, who also happens to be a mystery spinner.

Mujeeb ur Rahman has been unplayable in SA20 2025 and is the joint-highest wicket-taker, with 12 scalps in seven matches so far. He got rid of the dangerous Heinrich Klaasen and Quinton de Kock in the reverse fixture and looked at ease bowling to the deadly DSG batting lineup.

Mujeeb will be a handful to deal with in conditions that perfectly suit his bowling, making him a solid Dream11 captaincy option.

#1 Joe Root (ALL) (PR)

Joe Root has won two POTM awards in seven matches this season.

It'll be a major surprise if at least 50% or more of Dream11 players don't captain Joe Root in this fixture. The English batting all-rounder has proven to be a magnificent signing, and has added immense value to this Paarl team, showing his class in T20 cricket as well.

Root is the highest run-scorer in the tournament, with 279 runs in seven innings, averaging 69.75 and scoring at a solid strike rate of 140.91. He has also proven very handy with the ball, picking up five wickets in seven outings, including a two-wicket spell against the Pretoria Capitals on Saturday at the same venue.

His batting position as an opener and the ease with which he has handled the sluggish conditions at Paarl, combined with his role as a bowler makes his points ceiling very high. He's an excellent Dream11 captaincy option in tonight's fixture.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Looking to improve your fantasy team? Download CricRocket and get expert teams, venue details, pitch report and in-depth player stats! 🚀☄️