PR vs JSK Dream11 prediction: 3 differentials you could pick in today’s SA20 match – February 7, 2024

The Paarl Royals (PR) take on the Joburg Super Kings (JSK) in The Eliminator of SA20 2024 at the Wanderers in Johannesburg on Wednesday, February 7.

The Royals might have sealed qualification much earlier than JSK, but all the momentum is with Faf du Plessis' side, with Paarl suffering a hat-trick of defeats to move from the top of the table down to third place. With a lot of players out of form, they have been overreliant on Jos Buttler to deliver the goods with the bat.

However, Paarl did win both games against JSK in the group stage, and that should give them some confidence.

Meanwhile, MICT's shocking defeat to the Pretoria Capitals paved the way for JSK to sneak through to the playoffs as the fourth-placed team, and that they did with a well-paced run chase against DSG. With this match being played on their home ground, the Capitals will back themselves to win and make it to Qualifier 2.

On that note, let's look at the top three Dream11 differentials for this one.

#3 Dayyan Galiem (ALL, JSK)

Bowling all-rounder Dayyan Galiem's first appearance in SA20 2024 didn't quite go according to the plan, with the seamer getting belted for 25 runs in two overs by an in-form JJ Smuts and Wiaan Mulder.

However, he plays a key role in bringing balance to JSK's bowling lineup, especially on a seam-friendly track like the Wanderers. Galiem isn't a prolific wicket-taker by any means, but is a quality utility bowler who can bowl at any stage of the match.

He's also a good lower-order batter, and could score some handy runs coming in at No. 7 or 8. While he isn't the most explosive of options, he could be a safe Dream11 differential pick.

David Miller settling under a catch in IPL 2023.

The Paarl Royals' skipper has had a poor tournament by his lofty standards and has outright struggled to score runs in the last few matches, with his change in batting position not doing him any good either.

193 runs in nine matches, averaging 27.57, and scoring at a strike rate of less than 120 aren't numbers that do justice to a player of his caliber.

However, Miller is a big-match player, and if there's any venue that he'd want to bat on in such a crunch game, the Wanderers should be at the top of that list. If he can get that one early boundary to get back into his groove, we could see a show at the Wanderers.

Miller is a Dream11 differential with a very high points ceiling and someone players should target in this match.

Barring that one unbeaten 79* against the Paarl Royals, Reeza Hendricks has had a sub-par tournament, scoring only 140 runs in seven innings, averaging under 25, and scoring at under 120. With Leus du Plooy moving up the order to open with Faf du Plessis, Hendricks is expected to slot in at No. 3.

Wayne Madsen received a promotion against DSG due to his better spin game, and as a result, Hendricks' ownership has taken a hit. However, Hendricks, like David Miller, is a quality batter, and on a good batting track, he has the potential to score plenty of runs.

Any top-order batter has a high points ceiling, especially a batter who's so good against pace on what should be a seamer-friendly track. Hendricks is due a big score, and Dream11 managers can definitely take a punt on him.