PR vs JSK Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today’s SA20 2024 Eliminator – February 7, 2024

Paarl Royals (PR) will lock horns with Joburg Super Kings (JSK) in the Eliminator of the SA20 2024 at the Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg on Wednesday, February 7.

Paarl Royals are coming off a five-wicket loss against SunRisers Eastern Cape. They finished third and qualified for the Eliminator with five wins and as many losses. However, the Royals defeated the Super Kings twice during the league stage and will be eager to sustain their dominance today.

Meanwhile, Joburg Super Kings finished fourth in the SA20 2024 points table with just three wins in 10 matches. They defeated Durban Super Giants in their previous encounter by seven wickets to secure a playoff berth.

On that note, here are the three players you could pick as the captain/vice-captain for the upcoming PR vs JSK Dream11 match.

#3 Leus du Plooy (JSK) - 8.5 credits

Leus du Plooy (left) of JSK (Credits: X/JSKSA20)

Leus du Plooy has been the Super Kings' highest run-getter with 299 runs in nine games at an average of 37.37. His season-best 71-run knock came against Paarl Royals, featuring his total to 101 against them.

Du Plooy averages 37.2 at the Wanderers Stadium, hitting a half-century in the previous game against the Giants at the venue.

Considering his recent form and records against the Royals, making the JSK opener captain/vice-captain of your PR vs JSK Dream11 teams would be wise.

#2 Moeen Ali (JSK) - 8.5 credits

In frame Moeen Ali and Noor Ahmad (Credits: X/JSKSA20)

Moeen Ali has performed pretty well against Paarl Royals, scoring 41 runs as well as chipping in three wickets.

Overall, he has scored 139 runs in seven innings while also taking four wickets, including a 2/31 against the Royals.

Considering his versatility, Moeen will be a safe choice for the captain/vice-captain for your PR vs JSK Dream11 teams.

#1 Jos Buttler (PR) - 9.0 credits

Faf du Plessis with Jos Buttler (Credits: Paarl Royals)

Jos Buttler has been in fine form in the SA20 2024. He has smashed 398 runs in 10 games, averaging 44.22. He has smashed three fifties, including his season-best unbeaten 70-run knock against the Super Kings.

Given his batting prowess, Buttler will be a top choice for the captain/vice-captain of your PR vs JSK Dream11 team.

