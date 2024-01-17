PR vs JSK Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today’s SA20 League match – January 17, 2024

On Wednesday, January 17, Paarl Royals (PR) will be up against Joburg Super Kings (JSK) in the ninth match of the SA20 2024 at Boland Park in Paarl.

Paarl Royals faced Pretoria Capitals in their first two games and defeated them on both occasions by 27 runs and 10 runs, respectively. In the latest game, David Miller and Mitchell van Buuren shone with the bat, scoring 75* and 72* runs each. Lungi Ngidi, who was named the Player of the Match, bagged a four-wicket haul.

Meanwhile, Joburg Super Kings are entering the upcoming game following a 37-run defeat against the table-topping Durban Super Giants. The Kings exhibited a commendable bowling performance, limiting the opposition to a modest total of 145/8. Lizaad Williams stood out with a four-wicket haul.

Despite the strong bowling effort, the Super Giants faced challenges in the chase, with only Reeza Hendricks (38) and Moeen Ali (36) making substantial contributions. The remaining batters struggled in single digits, resulting in a total of 108/9.

On that note, here are the three players you could pick as the captain/vice-captain for the upcoming PR vs JSK Dream11 match.

#3 Reeza Henricks (JSK) - 8.0 credits

Reeza Hendricks of Joburg Super Kings (Credits: X/JSKSA20)

Reeza Hendricks is a seasoned South African opener who has experience on the home ground. Despite being dismissed on duck in the first game, he bounced back in the last game and top-scored (38 off 32 balls) for Super Kings.

Hendricks has a notable 35.03 average in the T20s along with 39 50s and four 100s, making him a worthy pick for the upcoming PR vs JSK Dream11 match.

#2 Moeen Ali (JSK) - 8.5 credits

Moeen Ali with coach Stephen Fleming and Faf du Plessis (Credits: X/JSKSA20)

Moeen Ali was subpar in the opening game against MI Cape Town, scoring just 11 runs and going wicketless. However, he staged a powerful comeback in the previous game against the Super Giants and displayed an impressive all-round performance. He scored 36 runs with the bat and also picked up his 200th T20 wicket, conceding only 14 runs in two overs.

Given his ability to contribute to both aspects of the game, Moeen will be a smart choice for the captain/vice-captain of your PR vs JSK Dream11 team.

#1 David Miller (PR) - 9.0 credits

David Miller scored 75* in his last match. Image: Paarl Royals official website

David Miller stands as the ideal choice for the captain/vice-captain of your PR vs JSK Dream11 team. He is looking in good shape in the SA20 so far, scoring 116 runs in just two games, including one unbeaten half-century in the previous game.

Miller bats at No. 4, bolstering his team's batting lineup and contributing significantly to their ability to set formidable totals. With a strike rate above 150 this season, Miller is poised to continue his impressive run in the upcoming game, with his sights set on another fifty.

