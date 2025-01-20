PR vs JSK Dream11 Prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today’s SA20 match – January 20, 2025

The Paarl Royals (PR) take on the Joburg Super Kings (JSK) in the 15th match of SA20 2025 on Monday, January 20, at Boland Park in Paarl.

The Paarl Royals picked up their third win of the season with a well-constructed run chase against the Pretoria Capitals at Centurion. Joe Root led the way with an unbeaten 92, while Rubin Hermann and David Miller played valuable knocks as well.

Meanwhile, the Super Kings suffered their first defeat of the season, an absolute hammering at the hands of MI Cape Town. Ryan Rickelton's 39-ball 89 helped them chase down JSK's total within 16 overs, allowing them to secure a bonus point, and pushing Faf du Plessis' side to third on the points table.

This should be an interesting encounter, and it's time now to look at three players who would make excellent captaincy candidates on Dream11.

Mujeeb Ur Rahman has helped the Royals control the middle overs during their bowling innings.

Mujeeb Ur Rahman has made a terrific start to his SA20 career playing for the Paarl Royals. The 23-year-old mystery spinner has picked up seven wickets in four matches, putting in some consistent bowling performances that have tested the batters quite a bit.

He's currently the third-highest wicket-taker in the league despite bowling in challenging conditions for spinners. However, today's match is set to take place at Boland Park, with conditions conducive to spin bowling. Seeing the JSK batters struggle against the MICT spinners in their previous outing, this could be a points feast for a bowler like Mujeeb.

While not an explosive pick, Mujeeb could be a solid Dream11 captaincy option.

Donovan Ferreira has been, by far, the best bowler for the Joburg Super Kings, bowling in pretty much every game of the season. He has so far picked up four wickets in as many games at a miserly economy rate of 6. While he hasn't had much opportunity to shine with the bat, a big knock from him is definitely around the corner.

At a venue like Boland Park where the Paarl Royals seemed comfortable using Joe Root in the death overs, it's near-certain that Donovan will get a chance to roll his arm over in this fixture. His points ceiling is quite high at this venue, making him a good Dream11 captaincy option.

#1 Joe Root (BAT) (PR)

Joe Root batted brilliantly in Paarl's win over the Pretoria Capitals on Saturday, stroking his way to a 60-ball 92 in a mammoth run chase of 213. The England batting all-rounder has proven to be an astute signing for the Royals, scoring 195 runs in four matches at a strike rate of 146.61.

He has also been handy with the ball, picking up one wicket so far, and should definitely bowl a few overs in tonight's fixture as well. His solid technique and composure make him an ideal batter to negotiate the tricky surface and batting conditions at Paarl.

His all-round point potential makes him an excellent Dream11 captaincy choice.

