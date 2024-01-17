PR vs JSK Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for SA20 League 2023, Match 9

The ninth match of the SA20 League 2023 will see Paarl Royals (PR) face Joburg Super Kings (JSK) at Boland Park in Paarl on Wednesday, January 17. Ahead of the match, here's everything you need to know about the PR vs JSK Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks, and the pitch report.

Paarl Royals had an amazing start to the SA20 League 2024 season as they won their last two matches. Joburg Super Kings, on the other hand, have lost two of their last three matches while one match was abandoned due to rain.

Joburg Super Kings have a good squad but Paarl Royals are the clear favorites to win today's match.

PR vs JSK Match Details

The ninth match of the SA20 League 2023 will be played on January 17 at Boland Park in Paarl. The game is set to take place at 9:00 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

PR vs JSK, Match 9

Date and Time: 17th January 2024, 9:00 PM IST

Venue: Boland Park, Paarl

Pitch Report

The pitch at Boland Park in Paarl is well balanced as there is equal assistance for both batters and bowlers. Pacers enjoy pounce in the initial overs while middle and death overs are dominated by batters. The last match played here was between Paarl Royals and Pretoria Capitals, where a total of 293 runs were scored for the loss of 14 wickets.

PR vs JSK Form Guide

PR - W W

JSK - N/R L L

PR vs JSK Probable Playing XI

PR Playing XI

No injury updates.

David Miller, Jos Buttler (wk), Jason Roy, Wihan Lubbe, Fabian Allen, Andile Phelukwayo, Bjorn Fortuin, Obed McCoy, Tabraiz Shamsi, Lungi Ngidi, Mitchell Van Buuren.

JSK Playing XI

No injury updates.

Faf du Plessis (c), Reeza Hendricks, Moeen Ali, Leus du Plooy, Ronan Hermann, Donovan Ferreira (WK), Romario Shepherd, David Wiese, Lizaad Williams, Nandre Burger, Imran Tahir.

PR vs JSK Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

J Buttler

J Buttler is no doubt the best wicketkeeper pick for today's match. He is expected to perform well in today's match. R Hermann is another good pick for today's nail-biting match.

Batters

F Du Plessis

D Miller and F Du Plessis are the two best batter picks for the Dream11 team. Both the top-order batters are expected to perform well. J Roy is also a good pick for today's Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounders

A Phehlukwayo

M Ali and A Phehlukwayo are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they are batting in the middle order and also completing their quota of overs. R Shepherd is another good pick for today's match.

Bowlers

L Ngidi

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are L Ngidi and N Burger. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and they are also expected to bowl in death overs too. L Williams is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

PR vs JSK match captain and vice-captain choices

J Buttler

Since the pitch is expected to help batters, you can make J Buttler the captain of your team. He can be one of the most important picks of today's match. He can play exceptionally well on this high-scoring pitch, and take advantage of the pitch in the powerplay overs.

A Phehlukwayo

A Phehlukwayo is just another level beast when it comes to franchise leagues. He loves performing against Joburg Super Kings and can perform well in today's nail-biting match. He has earned 121 points in the last 2 matches.

5 Must-Picks for PR vs JSK, Match 9

J Buttler

F Du Plessis

L Ngidi

A Phehlukwayo

R Shepherd

Paarl Royals vs Joburg Super Kings Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is expected to be good for both batters and bowlers, it is advisable to make a team keeping that in mind. Making all-rounders the captain or vice-captain is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Paarl Royals vs Joburg Super Kings Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Paarl Royals vs Joburg Super Kings Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Wicketkeeper: J Buttler

Batters: J Roy, D Miller, R Hendricks, F Du Plessis

All-rounders: M Ali, A Phehlukwayo, R Shepherd

Bowlers: N Burger, L Ngidi, L Williams

Paarl Royals vs Joburg Super Kings Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Paarl Royals vs Joburg Super Kings Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Wicket-keeper: J Buttler

Batters: D Miller, M Van Buuren, F Du Plessis

All-rounders: M Ali, A Phehlukwayo, R Shepherd, W Lubbe

Bowlers: N Burger, L Ngidi, L Williams