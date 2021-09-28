PR vs KK Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Everest Premier League 2021, Match 6

The Pokhara Rhinos (PR) will lock horns with the Kathmandu Kings (KK) in the sixth match of the Everest Premier League at the Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground in Kirtipur, Nepal on Tuesday.

The Pokhara Rhinos are currently placed third in the points table. Their previous match against the Bhairahawa Gladiators was abandoned due to rain. Kathmandu Kings, on the other hand, are currently placed atop the points table. They defeated the Lalitpur Patriots by seven wickets in their previous match.

PR vs KK Probable Playing 11 Today

PR XI

Binod Bhandari (C), Richard Levi, Sunil Dhamala, Bipin Rawal (WK), Lokesh Bahadur Bam, Asela Gunaratne, Bibek Yadav, Kesrick Williams, Bikram Sob, Sushan Bhari, Nandan Yadav.

KK XI

Sandeep Lamichhane (C), Rahmanullah Gurbaz (WK), Subash Khakurel, Amit Shrestha, Ryan Burl, Raju Rijal, Jitendra Mukhiya, Sher Malla, Siddhant Lohani, Shahid Afridi, Gulsan Jha.

Match Details

PR vs KK, Match 6, Everest Premier League

Date and Time: 28th September 2021, 12:00 PM IST

Venue: Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground, Kirtipur.

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground is a sporting one that has something to offer for both the batsmen and bowlers. While the batters will have to bide some time in the middle before shifting gears, the bowlers need to be wary of the lines and lengths. The average first-innings score in the last two completed matches played at the venue is 154 runs.

Today’s PR vs KK Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Rahmanullah Gurbaz: Gurbaz is the undisputed pick from the wicketkeeper section thanks to his explosive batting. In the last match, he scored 59 runs at a strike rate of 163.89.

Batsmen

Richard Levi: The hard-hitting Pokhara Rhinos batsman has scored 5468 runs in 220 matches at a strike rate of 143.7 in his T20 career.

Amit Shrestha: Shrestha is a reliable batsman who can play a crucial role in today's game. He has scored 68 runs in six T20 matches.

All-rounders

Ryan Burl: The Zimbabwean all-rounder is a very consistent performer with both the bat and ball. He was adjudged the Man of the Match in the previous match, wherein he scored 73 runs and scalped two wickets.

Asela Gunaratne: The aggressive Sri Lankan all-rounder has scored 225 runs and picked up five in 12 T20I matches. He is surely a must-have pick in this game.

Bowlers

Jitendra Mukhiya: Mukhiya's ability to pick up wickets even in difficult conditions makes him a lock pick. He scalped four wickets in the last match for Kathmandu Kings at an economy rate of 4.50.

Kesrick Williams: Williams has taken 140 wickets in 108 T20 matches at an economy rate of 8.68. He is a genuine wicket-taker who can't be overlooked at any cost.

Top 5 best players to pick in PR vs KK Dream11 prediction team

Ryan Burl (KK) - 170 points

Jitendra Mukhiya (KK) - 118 points

Rahmanullah Gurbaz (KK) - 109 points

Gulsan Jha (KK) - 62 points

Asela Gunaratne (PR) - 33 points

Important Stats for PR vs KK Dream11 prediction team

Ryan Burl: 73 runs and 2 wickets in 1 match; SR - 214.71 and ER - 5.00

Jitendra Mukhiya: 4 wickets in 1 match; ER - 4.50

Rahmanullah Gurbaz: 59 runs in 1 match; SR - 163.89

Gulsan Jha: 2 wickets in 1 match; ER - 8.80

Asela Gunaratne: 23 runs in 1 match; SR - 143.00

PR vs KK Dream11 Prediction Today (Everest Premier League)

PR vs KK Dream11 Prediction - Everest Premier League T20

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Richard Levi, Sunil Dhamala, Amit Shrestha, Shahid Afridi, Ryan Burl, Asela Gunaratne, Jitendra Mukhiya, Sandeep Lamichhane, Kesrick Williams, Sushan Bhari.

Captain: Rahmanullah Gurbaz. Vice-captain: Richard Levi.

PR vs KK Dream11 Prediction - Everest Premier League T20

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Richard Levi, Lokesh Bahadur Bam, Amit Shrestha, Shahid Afridi, Ryan Burl, Asela Gunaratne, Gulsan Jha, Jitendra Mukhiya, Sandeep Lamichhane, Kesrick Williams.

Captain: Ryan Burl. Vice-captain: Rahmanullah Gurbaz.

Edited by Samya Majumdar