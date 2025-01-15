PR vs MICT Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for SA20 League 2025, Match 9

The ninth match of the SA20 League 2025 will see Paarl Royals (PR) take on MI Cape Town (MICT) at the Boland Park in Paarl on Wednesday, January 15. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the PR vs MICT Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks and the pitch report.

MI Cape Town have won two of their last three matches. They won their last match against Paarl Royals by 33 runs. Paarl Royals, on the other hand, have won one of their last two matches. They won their first match of the tournament against Sunrisers Eastern Cape by 9 wickets.

These two teams have played a total of 4 head-to-head matches. Paarl Royals have won only one match while MI Cape Town were victorious in 3 matches.

Trending

PR vs MICT Match Details

The ninth match of the SA20 League 2025 will be played on January 15 at the Boland Park in Paarl. The game is set to take place at 9:00 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

PR vs MICT, 9th Match

Date and Time: 15th January 2025, 9:00 PM IST

Venue: Boland Park, Paarl

Pitch Report

The pitch at Boland Park in Paarl is good for both batters. Fans can expect a high scoring match with wickets falling in death overs. The last match played at this venue was between Paarl Royals and Sunrisers Eastern Cape, where a total of 351 runs were scored at a loss of 6 wickets.

PR vs MICT Form Guide

PR - L W

MICT - W L W

PR vs MICT Probable Playing XI

PR Playing XI

No injury updates

David Miller, Joe Root, Dinesh Karthik, Sam Hain, Dewan Marais, Lhuan-dre Pretorius (wk), Andile Phehlukwayo, Dunith Wellalage, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Lungi Ngidi, Bjorn Fortuin

MICT Playing XI

No injury updates

Rassie van der Dussen, Reeza Hendricks, Ryan Rickelton (wk), Colin Ingram, Dewald Brevis, George Linde, Azmatullah Omarzai, Rashid Khan, Delano Potgieter, Corbin Bosch, Trent Boult

PR vs MICT Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Lhuan Pretorius

Lhuan Pretorius is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match. He is expected to bat in the top order and is in great form. He has smashed 123 runs in the last two matches. Ryan Rickelton is another good wicket-keeper option for today's nail-biting match.

Batters

Joe Root

Rassie van der Dussen and Joe Root are the two best batsmen picks for today's Dream11 team. Joe Root is a hard hitter who can score a lot of runs at this venue. He has smashed 88 runs in the last two matches. Reeza Hendricks is another good player for today's nail-biting match.

All-rounders

Delano Potgieter

George Linde and Delano Potgieter are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team. Both players are crucial for today's match. Delano Potgieter is expected to bat in the middle order and bowl his quota of overs in today's match. He has smashed 98 runs and taken 5 wickets in the last three matches. Dayyaan Galiem is another good all-rounder for today's match.

Bowlers

Kagiso Rabada

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are Mujeeb ur Rahman and Kagiso Rabada. Both the bowlers can take a lot of wickets at this venue. Kagiso Rabada has an exceptional venue record and can once again take a lot of wickets. Trent Boult is another good bowler for today's match. He took 2 wickets in the first match against Sunrisers Eastern Cape.

PR vs MICT match captain and vice-captain choices

Delano Potgieter

Delano Potgieter is the most crucial pick from MI Cape Town as the pitch is expected to support batters. He will bat in the top order and bowl a good number of overs. He has smashed 98 runs and taken 5 wickets in the last three matches.

George Linde

George Linde is another crucial pick from the MI Cape Town squad. He is in top notch form and can once again perform well at this venue. He will bat in the middle order and complete his quota of overs. He has smashed 72 runs and taken 4 wickets in the last three matches.

5 Must-Picks for PR vs MICT, 9th Match

George Linde

Delano Potgieter

Joe Root

Kagiso Rabada

Lhuan Pretorius

Paarl Royals vs MI Cape Town Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is expected to be good to be well-balanced, it is advisable to make a team keeping that in mind. Making hard hitters or all-rounders the captain or vice-captain is the best way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues in today's match.

Paarl Royals vs MI Cape Town Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicketkeeper: L Pretorius

Batters: R Hendricks, J Root, R van der Dussen

All-rounders: D Galiem, D Potgieter, G Linde

Bowlers: T Boult, K Rabada, R Khan, M ur Rahman

Paarl Royals vs MI Cape Town Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicketkeeper: L Pretorius

Batters: D Brevis, J Root

All-rounders: A Omarzai, D Potgieter, G Linde

Bowlers: T Boult, K Rabada, R Khan, M ur Rahman, K Maphaka

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Looking to improve your fantasy team? Download CricRocket and get expert teams, venue details, pitch report and in-depth player stats! 🚀☄️