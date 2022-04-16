PR vs SAL Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for ECS T10 Rotterdam 2022, Eliminator

Punjab Rotterdam (PR) will take on Salland (SAL) in the Eliminator of the ECS T10 Rotterdam 2022 at Sportpark Bermweg in Capelle on Saturday.
Punjab Rotterdam have won five out of their eight matches and finished third in the ECS T10 Rotterdam 2022 standings. Meanwhile, Salland finished fourth, having won two of their eight matches and will be starting as the underdogs today.
PR vs SAL Probable Playing 11 Today
PR XI
Sikander Zulfiqar, Sharafat Khogyani, Teja Nidamanuru, Asif Khan, Saqib Zulfiqar, Asad Zulfiqar (wk), Yasir Usman, Mubashar Hussain, Sohail Bhatti, Sulaiman Tariq (c), Ashiqullah Said
SAL XI
Hamid Wardak, Victor Lubbers (c), Gul Nasir, Hashim Khan, Pasan Piyaranga (wk), Gijs van der Molen, Jarri Ullah, Akhil Gopinath, Gijs van Seventer, Praveen Rajendran, Andy Malhari
Match Details
PR vs SAL, ECS T10 Rotterdam 2022, Eliminator
Date and Time: 14th ASALil, 2022, 12:30 PM and 2:30 PM IST
Venue: Sportpark Bermweg, Capelle
Pitch Report
The pitch at Sportpark Bermweg in Capelle is likely to be an excellent one to bat on, with teams having consistently racked up big scores at the venue in the past. Another good batting track is likely to be in store for us for today's matches.
Today’s PR vs SAL Dream11 match top picks
Wicketkeeper
P Piyaranga is a key player for Salland. He is decent with the bat and is safe behind the stumps as well.
Batters
S Khogyani has accumulated 189 runs in the ECS T10 Rotterdam 2022 so far and will lead Punjab Rotterdam's batting unit today.
S Zulfiqar has been in fine form and is one of the most accomplished players on the ECS Netherlands circuit. He has scored 195 runs in the tournament so far.
All-rounder
V Lubbers is a fantastic all-rounder who has smashed 199 runs and picked up four wickets in the ECS T10 Rotterdam 2022. He could be a great multiplier choice for your PR vs SAL Dream11 fantasy team.
Bowlers
G Nasir has eight wickets to his name and will be looking to add to his tally today.
Top 5 best players to pick in PR vs SAL Dream11 Prediction team
V Lubbers (SAL) – 490 points
S Khogyani (PR) – 418 points
H Khan (SAL) – 310 points
G Nasir (SAL) – 299 points
S Zulfiqar (PR) – 256 points
Important stats for PR vs SAL Dream11 Prediction team
V Lubbers: 199 runs and 4 wickets
S Khogyani: 189 runs
G Nasir: 8 wickets
S Zulfiqar: 195 runs
PR vs SAL Dream11 Prediction Today (ECS T10 Rotterdam 2022)
Fantasy Suggestion #1: P Piyaranga, M Bajwa, S Khogyani, H Khan, S Zulfiqar, G van der Molwe, V Lubbers, A Gopinath, G Nasir, A Said, S Salarzai
Captain: H Khan. Vice-captain: G Nasir.
Fantasy Suggestion #2: P Piyaranga, S Khogyani, H Khan, S Zulfiqar, G van der Molwe, V Lubbers, A Gopinath, G Nasir, S Bhatti, S Salarzai, S Tariq.
Captain: V Lubbers. Vice-captain: S Khogyani.