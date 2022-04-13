PR vs SAL Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for ECS T10 Rotterdam 2022, Matches 11 & 12

Punjab Rotterdam (PR) will take on Salland (SAL) in back-to-back ECS T10 Rotterdam 2022 matches at Sportpark Bermweg in Capelle on Wednesday.

Salland have been inconsistent in the ECS T10 Rotterdam 2022, winning and losing alternate games. But with four points, they are second in the standings. Meanwhile, Punjab Rotterdam are reeling at the bottom of the points table. Despite racking up big scores, they have lost both their games.

PR vs SAL Probable Playing 11 today

Punjab Rotterdam: Sikander Zulfiqar, Sharafat Khogyani, Teja Nidamanuru, Rehmat Zulfiqar, Saqib Zulfiqar, Asad Zulfiqar (wk), Yasir Usman, Mubashar Hussain, Sohail Bhatti, Sulaiman Tariq (c), Ashiqullah Said.

Salland: Hamid Wardak, Victor Lubbers (c), Gul Nasir, Hashim Khan, Lokesh Kamti (wk), Gijs van der Molen, Jarri Ullah, Akhil Gopinath, Gijs Seventer, Praveen Rajendran, Andy Malhari.

Match Details

PR vs SAL, Matches 11 and 12, ECS T10 Rotterdam 2022

Date & Time: April 13th 2022, 4:30 & 6:30 PM IST

Venue: Sportpark Bermweg, Capelle

Pitch Report

The pitch at Sportpark Bermweg in Capelle is likely to be an excellent one to bat on, with teams having consistently racked up big scores at the venue in the past. Another good batting track is likely to be in store for us for today's matches.

Today’s PR vs SAL Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Asad Zulfiqar can make some vital contributions with the bat and is quite safe behind the stumps as well.

Batter

Gijs van der Molen scored 20 runs in the only game he batted while also taking two wickets at an economy rate of 4.50.

All-rounders

Sikander Zulfiqar has been in top form with the bat, amassing 89 runs in two ECS T10 Rotterdam 2022 games. He can also contribute on the bowling front.

Victor Lubbers has scored 155 runs at a strike rate of 231.34 and also picked up three wickets.

Bowler

Gul Nasir has bowled beautifully in the ECS T10 Rotterdam 2022, returning with six scalps at an economy rate of 7.25.

Top 5 best players to pick in PR vs SAL Dream11 Prediction Team

Victor Lubbers (SAL): 372 points

Gul Nasir (SAL): 228 points

Sikander Zulfiqar (PR): 163 points

Hamid Wardak (SAL): 122 points

Teja Nidamanuru (PR): 104 points

Important stats for PR vs SAL Dream11 Prediction Team

Victor Lubbers: 155 runs & 3 wickets

Gul Nasir: 6 wickets

Sikander Zulfiqar: 89 runs

Teja Nidamanuru: 56 runs

PR vs SAL Dream11 Prediction (ECS T10 Rotterdam 2022)

Dream11 Team for Punjab Rotterdam vs Salland - ECS T10 Rotterdam 2022.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Asad Zulfiqar, Hashim Khan, Gijs van der Molen, Sharafat Khogyani, Victor Lubbers, Hamid Wardak, Teja Nidamanuru, Sikander Zulfiqar, Gul Nasir, Akhil Gopinath, Mubashar Hussain.

Captain: Victor Lubbers. Vice-captain: Sikander Zulfiqar.

Dream11 Team for Punjab Rotterdam vs Salland - ECS T10 Rotterdam 2022.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Asad Zulfiqar, Hashim Khan, Gijs van der Molen, Sharafat Khogyani, Victor Lubbers, Hamid Wardak, Teja Nidamanuru, Sikander Zulfiqar, Gul Nasir, Akhil Gopinath, Sulaiman Tariq.

Captain: Gul Nasir. Vice-captain: Teja Nidamanuru.

