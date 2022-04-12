PR vs VCC Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for ECS Netherlands 2022, Match 5 and 6

Punjab Rotterdam will take on Voorburg in the first and second matches of the ECS Netherlands 2022 at the Sportpark Bermweg in Capelle on Tuesday.

Punjab Rotterdam will be playing their first match of the season against Voorburg. They appear to have a strong squad of players. They’ve had some positive results over the last few years and will be hopeful about going all the way here. Meanwhile, Voorburg got off to a fantastic start this season. They defeated Sparta Cricket by eight and 10 wickets respectively in the opening two encounters.

PR vs VCC Probable Playing 11 Today

PR XI

Yasir Usman, Suhaib Iqbal, Asad Zulfiqar, Samiullah Salarazai, S Mian, Teja Nidamanuru, Ashiqullah Said, Irfan Ul Haq, Sohail Bhatti, Stephan Myburgh, Sikander Zulfiqar

VCC XI

Musa Ahmad, Bas de Leede(c), Floris De Lange(Wk), Nehaan Gigani, Rehan Waheed, Harold Vogelaar, Amrit Singh, Shariz Ahmad, Ali Qasim, Navjot Singh, Vivian Kingma

Match Details

PR vs VCC, ECS Netherlands 2022, Match 5 and 6

Date and Time: 12th April, 2022, 12:30 PM IST

Venue: Sportpark Bermweg, Capelle

Pitch Report

The wicket has more pace and bounce and batters are expected to excel. The side winning the toss should look to bat first in order to get enough runs on the board. A score of 170 is expected to be par here.

Today’s PR vs VCC Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

B de Leede is expected to be one of the key players for his side Voorburg CC. He was outstanding on the opening day and scored 46 runs at a strike rate of over 300.

Batters

Although he’s listed as a batter, A Singh picked up two wickets in the last match and knows how to take responsibility for his side.

All-rounders

R Waheed is a fantastic all-rounder who will be looking to contribute with both the bat as well as the ball. In two matches, he has scalped five wickets at an average of 4.6 and an economy rate of 5.7. He will be a great multiplier choice for your PR vs VCC Dream11 Fantasy Team.

Bowlers

A Qasim Ahmad has picked up two wickets in two matches and will be looking to have a strong impact on the game.

Top 5 best players to pick in PR vs VCC Dream11 prediction team

R Waheed (VCC)

S Ahmad (VCC)

A Singh (VCC)

B de Leede (VCC)

I Islam (PR)

Important stats for PR vs VCC Dream11 prediction team

R Waheed: 5 wickets

B de Leede: 46 runs

A Singh: 2 wickets

PR vs VCC Dream11 Prediction Today

PR vs VCC Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: B de Leede, M Nadeem Ahmad, A Singh, N Gigani, I Bhatti, R Waheed, S Ahmad, I Islam, A Qasim Ahmad, S Mian, S Iqbal

Captain: R Waheed, Vice-Captain: B de Leede

PR vs VCC Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: B de Leede, M Nadeem Ahmad, A Singh, N Gigani, I Bhatti, R Waheed, I Islam, A Qasim Ahmad, S Mian, S Iqbal, N Singh

Captain: A Singh, Vice-Captain: A Qasim Ahmad

Edited by Diptanil Roy