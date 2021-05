PCK vs UCC Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's ECS T10 Prague 1st Quarter-final - May 14, 2021

Prague CC Kings will be up against United CC in the first quarter-final of the ECS T10 Prague on Friday.

Prague CC Kings have been in splendid form in the ECS T10 Prague, winning six out of their eight group stage games. While their only loss came against Vinohrady CC, the other fixture was washed out. Prague CC Kings will start as favorites tomorrow.

On the other hand, United CC haven’t been in the best of forms. They have won just two games while losing six in the group stages. United CC will be underdogs in the first ECS T10 Prague quarter-final.

Squads to choose from

Prague CC Kings: Arun Ashokan (c), Sameera Maduranga, Sudesh Wickramasekara, Hilal Ahmad, Smit Patel, Kushal Mendon, Keyur Mehta, Ali Sittar, Laxminarayanan Selvan, Sharan Ramakrishnan, Prakash Sadasivan, Aakash Parmar, Suditha Udugala, Sudhir Gladson, Charles Croucher, Surya Rengarajan, Sivagnanam Gnanatheeswaran

United CC: Pramod Bagauly (c), Piyushsingh Baghel, Abhimanyu Singh, Neelesh Pandit, Pramod Bagauly, Chetan Sharma, Shyamal Joshi, Rhuturaj Magare, Ghanshyam Kumar, Amit Pangarkar, Chaitanya Parchure, Meet Parikh, Saurabh Awati, Mustafa Nawab, Kunal Deshmukh, Shashvat Raizada, Abhishek Deshpande, Ritesh Khanna, Ayush Sharma, Rakesh Bomishetti, Vivek Shankar, Manish Singh, Senthil Kumar

Predicted Playing XIs

Prague CC Kings: Arun Ashokan (c), Prakash Sadasivan, Sudesh Wickramasekara, Hilal Ahmad (wk), Sudhir Gladson, Suditha Udugala, Sameera Maduranga, Ali Sittar, Smit Patel, Aakash Parmar, Laxminarayanan Selvan

United CC: Pramod Bagauly (c), Abhimanyu Singh (wk), Ayush Sharma, Piyushsingh Baghel, Mustafa Nawab, Neelesh Pandit, Chetan Sharma, Shyamal Joshi, Amit Pangarkar, Saurabh Awati, Kunal Deshmukh

Match Details

Match: Prague CC Kings vs United CC

Date & Time: May 14th 2021, 12:30 PM IST

Venue: Vinor Cricket Ground, Prague

Pitch Report

The Vinor Cricket Ground in Prague has produced some pretty good tracks to bat on, with teams racking up big scores here. However, the bowlers seem to have something in it for them as well. The average first innings score in the ECS T10 Prague at the venue is around 90 runs.

ECS T10 Prague Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions (PCK vs UCC)

Dream11 Team for Prague CC Kings vs United CC 1st Quarter-final - ECS T10 Prague 2021.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Abhimanyu Singh, Shyamal Joshi, Suditha Udugala, Arun Ashokan, Pramod Bagauly, Ayush Sharma, Sudesh Wickramasekara, Smit Patel, Mustafa Nawab, Sameera Maduranga, Ali Sittar

Captain: Sudesh Wickramasekara. Vice-captain: Ayush Sharma

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Hilal Ahmad, Shyamal Joshi, Suditha Udugala, Arun Ashokan, Pramod Bagauly, Ayush Sharma, Sudesh Wickramasekara, Smit Patel, Mustafa Nawab, Piyushsingh Baghel, Ali Sittar

Captain: Sudesh Wickramasekara. Vice-captain: Smit Patel