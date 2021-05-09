PSM vs BCC Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's ECS T10 Prague Match - May 10, 2021

Prague Spartans Mobilizers will take on Bohemian CC in the 26th match of the ECS T10 Prague at the Vinor Cricket Ground on Monday.

The Prague Spartans Mobilizers didn’t have the greatest of starts to their ECS T10 Prague campaign, losing their first three matches by big margins. However, they did manage to pull one back against the Bruno Raiders as they hunted down 78 with seven balls to spare. Mobilizers will be looking to build on the win and turn things around in the ECS T10 Prague.

Bohemian CC, who started their ECS T10 Prague journey with two successive losses, have since won two games on the bounce. Their batting has been slightly inconsistent but the bowlers have been excellent, defending scores of 72 and 94. The Javed Iqbal-led side are in good form and may well start Monday's game as favorites

Squads to choose from

Prague Spartans Mobilizers: Suresh Kuramboyina (c), Ashok Somireddy, Naveen Purandhar, Gokul Namburi, Santosh Reddy, Siddharth Sharma, Vaibhav Naukudkar, Arun Natarajan, Sagor Md Sahadat Hossain, Arun Konda, Vineet Mahajan, Vatsal Kansara, Prasad Ramachandran, Al Mahmud, Kapil Kumar, Vijay Karthikeyan, Mani Paduru, Sarthak Bhatta

Bohemian CC: Javed Iqbal (c), Abul Farhad, Sazib Bhuiyan, Zahid Mahmood, Ali Waqar, MD Mohiuddin, Ravindra Singh Bist, Saqlain Mukhtar, Imran ul-Haq, Muhammad Nabeel, Muhammad Zubair, Pratap Jagtap, Waheed ur-Rehman, Waseem Khan, Arif Javed, Saurabh Kakaria, GM Hasanat, Muhammad Usman, Philip Katon, Amin Hossa

Predicted Playing XIs

Prague Spartans Mobilizers: Ashok Kumar Reddy, Vaibhav Naukudkar, Sagor Md Sahadat Hossain, Naveen Purandhar, Arun Natarajan, Siddharth Sharma, Vatsal Kansara (wk), Suresh Kuramboyina (c), Arun Konda, Santosh Reddy, Al Mahmud

Bohemian CC: Saqlain Mukhtar, Ali Waqar, Amin Hossain, Zahid Mahmood, Javed Iqbal (c), Ravindra Singh Bist, Imran ul-Haq, Pratap Jagtap (wk), Waheed ur-Rehman, Waseem Khan, Saurabh Kakaria

Match Details

Match: Prague Spartans Mobilizers vs Bohemian CC

Date & Time: May 10th 2021, 2:30 PM IST

Venue: Vinor Cricket Ground, Prague

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Vinor Cricket Ground has been a good one to bat on, with teams posting big scores regularly here. The average first innings score at the venue in ECS T10 Prague has been around 90.

ECS T10 Prague Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions (PSM vs BCC)

Dream11 Team for Prague Spartans Mobilizers vs Bohemian CC - ECS T10 Prague 2021.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Naveen Purandhar, Saqlain Mukhtar, Zahid Mahmood, Vaibhav Naukudkar, Javed Iqbal, Ravindra Singh Bist, Santosh Reddy, Al Mahmud, Saurabh Kakaria, Ali Waqar, Ashok Kumar Reddy

Captain: Saurabh Kakaria. Vice-captain: Javed Iqbal

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Naveen Purandhar, Saqlain Mukhtar, Zahid Mahmood, Vaibhav Naukudkar, Javed Iqbal, Ravindra Singh Bist, Santosh Reddy, Arun Konda, Waseem Khan, Saurabh Kakaria, Ashok Kumar Reddy

Captain: Saurabh Kakaria. Vice-captain: Vaibhav Naukudkar