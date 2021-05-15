PSV vs BRG Bronze Final Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's ECS T10 Prague 2021 Match – May 15, 2021

In the Bronze Final match of this European Cricket Series (ECS) Prague 2021, Prague Spartans Vanguards will be up against Brno Rangers. The Vinor Cricket Ground in Prague will be the venue for this game.

Prague Spartans Vanguards have been in good form in this tournament. They won five games in the group stages and lost just two (one was a washout), finishing second in Group B. However, they lost to Prague CC Kings in the semi-final. Thus, they will be looking to end the season on a high with a Bronze medal.

On the other hand, Brno Rangers were unbeaten throughout the group stages. They topped Group B with six wins and two no-results. They were pretty dominant throughout. However, they were beaten by an in-form Vinohrady CC in the second semi-final. Thus, they might just be slight favourites considering their group stages form.

Squads to choose from

Prague Spartans Vanguards: Neeraj Tyagi (c), Satyajit Sengupta, Karthik Ekambaram, Kranthi Venkataswamy, Parth Bhalodiya, Sandeep Kumar, Vyshakh Jagannivasan, Suhaib Wani, Arman Bhuiyan, Farooq Abdullah, Shobhit Bhatia, Ashutosh Arya, Vignesh Kumar, Varun Mehta, Shanmugham Ravi, Dheeraj Thakur

Brno Rangers: Dylan Steyn (c), Naveed Ahmed, Jan Hoffmann, Sandeep Tiwari, Somesekhar Banerjee, Ushan Gunathilake, Vikram Padigala, Tripurari Kanhya Lal, Somsuvro Basu, Rahat Ali, Kudzai Chomusora, Ali Kashif, Abhijit Kar, Saeed Khan, Vishnu Revi, Saeed Rasul, Sony Mitra

Predicted Playing XIs

Prague Spartans Vanguards: Satyajit Sengupta, Kranthi Venkataswamy, Vyshakh Jagannivasan, Ashutosh Arya, Shobhit Bhatia, Neeraj Tyagi (c), Varun Mehta (wk), Farooq Abdullah Shaik, Shanmugham Ravi, Dheeraj Thakur, Vignesh Kumar

Brno Rangers: Ali Kashif, Dylan Steyn (c), Jan Hoffmann (wk), Naveed Ahmed, Rahat Ali, Tripurari Kanhya Lal, Kudzai Chomusora, Vishnu Revi, Sandeep Tiwari, Somsuvro Basu, Sitaram Prabhukhot

Match Details

Match: Prague Spartans Vanguards vs Brno Rangers

Date: May 15th 2021, 6:00 PM IST

Venue: Vinor Cricket Ground, Prague

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Vinor Cricket Ground in Prague is a good one to bat on. Batting line-ups have enjoyed the conditions and have racked up big scores regularly. The bowlers have had something in it for them as well. Thus, another good track is likely to be in store for this game and a score of around 105 could be par on this surface.

ECS T10 Prague 2021 Dream 11 Fantasy Suggestions (PSV vs BRG)

Dream11 Team for Bronze Final - ECS T10 Prague 2021.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Shobhit Bhatia, Jan Hoffmann, Kranthi Venkataswamy, Ali Kashif, Dheeraj Thakur, Satyajit Sengupta, Ashutosh Arya, Rahat Ali, Farooq Abdullah Shaik, Tripurari Kanhya Lal, Sandeep Tiwari

Captain: Satyajit Sengupta Vice-captain: Ali Kashif

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Shobhit Bhatia, Kranthi Venkataswamy, Ali Kashif, Dheeraj Thakur, Satyajit Sengupta, Neeraj Tyagi, Ashutosh Arya, Rahat Ali, Farooq Abdullah Shaik, Somsuvro Basu, Tripurari Kanhya Lal

Captain: Satyajit Sengupta Vice-captain: Rahat Ali