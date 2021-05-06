PSV vs BRG Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's ECS T10 Prague 2021 Match 18 – May 07, 2021

It is the battle between the two unbeaten sides of Group B in this European Cricket Series (ECS) Prague 2021 as Prague Spartans Vanguards take on Brno Rangers in the 18th match at the Vinor Cricket Ground in Prague.

Prague Spartans Vanguards have played two games and have won both so far. In fact, both of those wins were extremely close contests. They hunted down 89 with two balls to spare against Prague CC Rooks in their first game. In their second, Prague Spartans Vanguards tied with United CC and ended up winning the Golden Ball. Thus, they will be looking to continue the momentum.

On the other hand, Brno Rangers were a lot more convincing in their wins. Even they played two and won both their games. The defended 80 against United CC and won by seven runs before recording a commanding 32-run win over Prague Barbarians Vandals while defending 105. Hence, Brno Rangers have started well and will be the one team to watch out for.

Squads to choose from

Prague Spartans Vanguards: Neeraj Tyagi (c), Satyajit Sengupta, Karthik Ekambaram, Kranthi Venkataswamy, Parth Bhalodiya, Sandeep Kumar, Vyshakh Jagannivasan, Suhaib Wani, Arman Bhuiyan, Farooq Abdullah, Shobhit Bhatia, Ashutosh Arya, Vignesh Kumar, Varun Mehta, Shanmugham Ravi, Dheeraj Thakur

Brno Rangers: Naveed Ahmed, Jan Hoffmann, Sandeep Tiwari, Somesekhar Banerjee, Ushan Gunathilake, Vikram Padigala, Tripurari Kanhya Lal, Somsuvro Basu, Dylan Steyn, Rahat Ali, Kudzai Chomusora, Ali Kashif, Abhijit Kar, Saeed Khan, Vishnu Revi, Saeed Rasul, Sony Mitra

Predicted Playing XIs

Prague Spartans Vanguards: Satyajit Sengupta, Kranthi Venkataswamy, Vyshakh Jagannivasan, Arman Bhuiyan, Shobhit Bhatia, Neeraj Tyagi (c), Farooq Abdullah Shaik, Karthik Ekambaram, Varun Mehta (wk), Dheeraj Thakur, Ashutosh Arya

Brno Rangers: Dylan Steyn (c), Ali Kashif, Sony Mitra (wk), Rahat Ali, Jan Hoffmann, Naveed Ahmed, Tripurari Kanhya Lal, Kudzai Chomusora, Somsuvro Basu, Sandeep Tiwari, Zain Tariq

Match Details

Match: Prague Spartans Vanguards vs Brno Rangers

Date: May 7th 2021, 2:30 PM IST

Venue: Vinor Cricket Ground, Prague

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Vinor Cricket Ground in Prague has been a superb one to bat on. Teams and batters have enjoyed the conditions and have racked up big scores comfortably. Thus, more of the same can be expected from this game and another high-scoring game could well be on the cards. A score of around 100-110 could be par on this surface.

ECS T10 Prague 2021 Dream 11 Fantasy Suggestions (PSV vs BRG)

Dream11 Team for Prague Spartans Vanguards vs Brno Rangers - ECS T10 Prague 2021.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Jan Hoffmann, Kranthi Venkataswamy, Arman Bhuiyan, Dylan Steyn, Ali Kashif, Satyajit Sengupta, Neeraj Tyagi, Rahat Ali, Farooq Abdullah Shaik, Somsuvro Basu, Tripurari Kanhya Lal

Captain: Dylan Steyn Vice-captain: Satyajit Sengupta

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Sony Mitra, Vyshakh Jagannivasan, Arman Bhuiyan, Dylan Steyn, Ali Kashif, Satyajit Sengupta, Neeraj Tyagi, Rahat Ali, Farooq Abdullah Shaik, Naveed Ahmed, Somsuvro Basu

Captain: Arman Bhuiyan Vice-captain: Rahat Ali