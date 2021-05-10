PSV vs UCC Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's ECS T10 Prague Match - May 11, 2021

Prague Spartans Vanguards will be taking on United CC in match number 31 of the ECS T10 Prague at the Vinor Cricket Ground on Tuesday.

Prague Spartans Vanguards started their ECS T10 Prague campaign with two wins in a row before losing two on the bounce. They head into tomorrow's game on the back of a win over Prague CC Rooks. The Vanguards have won three out of their five games so far and are currently placed third in Group B.

United CC, on the other hand, have won just one game, while losing six in the ECS T10 Prague. Their only win came against Prague CC Rooks, who are reeling at the bottom of the points table. United CC will be desperate to return to winning ways on Tuesday.

Squads to choose from

Prague Spartans Vanguards: Neeraj Tyagi (c), Satyajit Sengupta, Karthik Ekambaram, Kranthi Venkataswamy, Parth Bhalodiya, Sandeep Kumar, Vyshakh Jagannivasan, Suhaib Wani, Arman Bhuiyan, Farooq Abdullah, Shobhit Bhatia, Ashutosh Arya, Vignesh Kumar, Varun Mehta, Shanmugham Ravi, Dheeraj Thakur

United CC: Pramod Bagauly (c), Piyushsingh Baghel, Abhimanyu Singh, Neelesh Pandit, Pramod Bagauly, Chetan Sharma, Shyamal Joshi, Rhuturaj Magare, Ghanshyam Kumar, Amit Pangarkar, Chaitanya Parchure, Meet Parikh, Saurabh Awati, Mustafa Nawab, Kunal Deshmukh, Shashvat Raizada, Abhishek Deshpande, Ritesh Khanna, Ayush Sharma, Rakesh Bomishetti, Vivek Shankar, Manish Singh, Senthil Kumar

Predicted Playing XIs

Prague Spartans Vanguards: Satyajit Sengupta, Shobhit Bhatia (wk), Vyshakh Jagannivasan, Kranthi Venkataswamy, Arman Bhuiyan, Neeraj Tyagi (c), Farooq Abdullah Shaik, Shanmugham Ravi, Sandeep Kumar, Vignesh Kumar, Suhaib Wani

United CC: Pramod Bagauly (c), Abhimanyu Singh (wk), Ayush Sharma, Shyamal Joshi, Ritesh Khanna, Mustafa Nawab, Chetan Sharma, Amit Pangarkar, Neelesh Pandit, Kunal Deshmukh, Manish Singh

Match Details

Match: Prague Spartans Vanguards vs United CC

Date & Time: May 11th 2021, 4:30 PM IST

Venue: Vinor Cricket Ground, Prague

Pitch Report

The 22-yard surface at the Vinor Cricket Ground in Prague is a good one to bat on, with the average first innings score at the venue being 90 runs. More of the same can be expected for the upcoming ECS T10 Prague game.

ECS T10 Prague Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions (PSV vs UCC)

Dream11 Team for Prague Spartans Vanguards vs United CC - ECS T10 Prague 2021.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Abhimanyu Singh, Shyamal Joshi, Vyshakh Jagannivasan, Kranthi Venkataswamy, Arman Bhuiyan, Pramod Bagauly, Satyajit Sengupta, Ayush Sharma, Mustafa Nawab, Farooq Abdullah Shaik, Sandeep Kumar

Captain: Satyajit Sengupta. Vice-captain: Ayush Sharma

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Abhimanyu Singh, Shyamal Joshi, Vyshakh Jagannivasan, Kranthi Venkataswamy, Pramod Bagauly, Satyajit Sengupta, Neeraj Tyagi, Ayush Sharma, Mustafa Nawab, Kunal Deshmukh, Farooq Abdullah Shaik

Captain: Satyajit Sengupta. Vice-captain: Pramod Bagauly