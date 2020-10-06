Prague T10 League 2020: Most runs, most wickets and points table until October 5 (Updated)

The Prague T10 League 2020 had its first day of action on October 5, with three of the five teams displaying their wares. Another three group stage matches are scheduled to be played on October 6.

Vinohrady CC sit atop the points table of the Prague T10 League 2020 with 4 points in their kitty. They registered convincing victories against United CC and Prague Spartans yesterday.

United CC and Prague Spartans, with a solitary point each, occupy the next two positions in the points table. The encounter between the two teams was abandoned after both of them had suffered a reversal in their respective opening matches against Vinohrady CC.

Prague Barbarians and Prague CC are yet to begin their campaign in the Prague T10 League 2020. The teams would be facing each other today, apart from their respective encounters against Prague Spartans.

With seven more group stage matches to be played in the Prague T10 League 2020, there is still a long way to go before the teams that qualify for the playoff stage are identified.

Following are the team standings in the points table after the first day of matches in the Prague T10 League 2020 -

Prague T10 League Points Table

Prague T10 League top batting and bowling stars

Most Runs

Prague T10 League Highest Run-scorers

Ritik Tomar of Vinohrady CC is the highest run-scorer after the first day of action in the Prague T10 League 2020. He has smashed 87 runs in the two matches he has played, with his unbeaten 48 being the highest individual score of the tournament so far. Tomar has scored these runs at an excellent strike rate of 202.32 and has struck 9 fours and 5 sixes, the most by any batsman to date.

Abhimanyu Singh of United CC occupies the second spot in the list of highest run-getters. All his 33 runs came in the solitary knock he has played thus far. Singh also has an impressive strike rate of 194.11 with his runs consisting of 4 fours and 2 maximums.

Siddarth Goud of Vinohrady CC is placed third in the highest run-scorers list of the Prague T10 League 2020. He has scored 30 runs in the two matches he has played, with a 20-run knock as his best effort. Goud has been relatively on the slower side though, having scored his runs at a strike rate of 115.38 with just the 4 fours and no hits over the rope.

With plenty of matches to come, we are likely to see a lot of upheavals in the highest run-scorers list of the Prague T10 League 2020.

Most Wickets

Prague T10 League Highest Wicket-takers

Siddarth Goud and Haris Hassan, two bowlers from Vinohrady CC, emerged as the highest wicket-takers on Day 1 of the Prague T10 League 2020. Both the bowlers picked up 5 wickets apiece, with the former placed at the top of the charts due to his superior average.

Goud's spell of 3/12 is the best bowling effort of the tournament so far and he has an outstanding economy rate of 5.50. Hassan has a spell of 3/17 as his best bowling performance and has also been quite economical, having conceded an average of 6.75 runs per over.

Just like his teammate Goud, Ritik Tomar has also shown his all-round skills in the Prague T10 League 2020 by scalping 4 wickets in the two matches he has played. Tomar has a best effort of 2/2 along with a sensational economy rate of 3.47.

Just like the top run-getters list, a lot of changes are expected in the highest wicket-takers chart of the Prague T10 League 2020 with a significant number of matches yet to be played.