Prague T10 League 2020: Most runs, most wickets and points table until October 6 (Updated)

The Prague T10 League 2020 has crossed the halfway point of the group stage, with six of the ten matches having been played. Another three preliminary stage matches are scheduled to be played on October 7.

Vinohrady CC and Prague Barbarians, with 4 points each, occupy the top two spots in the points table of the Prague T10 League 2020. The two teams have won both their respective matches with the former placed higher due to their much superior net run rate.

Prague CC are placed third in the Prague T10 League 2020 points table with 2 points in their kitty from the two matches they have played. They have also qualified for the playoff stage of the tournament along with the two table-toppers.

United CC and Prague Spartans, with a solitary point each, occupy the last two positions in the points table. With the latter having played all their group stage matches, a win for United CC in either of their two remaining encounters would guarantee them a spot in the playoffs.

Following are the team standings in the points table after the second day of matches in the Prague T10 League 2020 -

Prague T10 League Points Table

Prague T10 League top batting and bowling stars

Most Runs

Ritik Tomar of Vinohrady CC continues to be the highest run-scorer after the second day of action in the Prague T10 League 2020. He has smashed 87 runs in the two matches he has played, with his unbeaten 48 being the highest individual score of the tournament to date. Tomar has scored these runs at an excellent strike rate of 202.32 and has struck 9 fours and 5 sixes, the most by any batsman thus far.

Zahid Mahmood of Prague Spartans occupies the second spot in the list of highest run-getters with 56 runs to his name. He has an unbeaten 44-run knock as his top score. Mahmood has been relatively on the slower side though, having scored his runs at a strike rate of 124.44 with the help of 6 fours and 2 hits over the rope.

Satyajit Sengupta, another batsman from Prague Spartans, is placed third in the highest run-scorers list of the Prague T10 League 2020. He has scored 48 runs in the four matches he has played, with an 18-run inning as his best effort. Sengupta has a decent strike rate of 154.83 with his runs consisting of 3 fours and the same number of maximums.

With Prague Spartans having already played all their league stage encounters, Mahmood and Sengupta would not be able to challenge Tomar for the top spot in the highest run-scorers list after the group stage of the Prague T10 League 2020.

Most Wickets

Siddarth Goud and Haris Hassan, two bowlers from Vinohrady CC, continue to be the highest wicket-takers after Day 2 of the Prague T10 League 2020. Both the bowlers have picked up 5 wickets apiece, with the former placed at the top of the charts due to his superior average.

Goud's spell of 3/12 is the best bowling effort of the tournament so far and he has an outstanding economy rate of 5.50. Hassan has a spell of 3/17 as his best bowling performance and has also been quite economical, having conceded an average of 6.75 runs per over.

Ritik Tomar, also from Vinohrady CC, occupies the third spot in the highest wicket-takers list of the Prague T10 League 2020. He has scalped 4 wickets in the two matches he has played. Tomar has a best effort of 2/2 along with an unbelievable economy rate of 3.47.

With all teams apart from Prague Spartans scheduled to play two more league stage matches each, any of their bowlers could overhaul Goud and Hassan for the top spot in the highest wicket-takers list of the Prague T10 League 2020.