Prague T10 League 2020: Most runs, most wickets and points table until October 7 (Updated)

The Prague T10 League 2020 has reached the crucial phase, with the playoff berths to be decided by the final group stage encounter today. The last league phase match will be followed by the first qualifier and the eliminator.

Vinohrady CC and Prague Barbarians, with 6 points each, occupy the top two spots in the points table of the Prague T10 League 2020. The former is placed higher due to their much superior net run rate and have already booked their berth in Qualifier 1.

Prague CC are placed third in the Prague T10 League 2020 points table, with 4 points in their kitty from the three matches they have played. A win in their last encounter against United CC would guarantee them the other spot in the first qualifier, while a loss would force them to play the same team in the eliminator.

United CC and Prague Spartans, with a solitary point each, occupy the last two positions in the points table. A win for the former in their final league encounter or even a defeat with a small margin would help them secure a spot in the eliminator, courtesy their better run rate compared to the latter.

Following are the team standings in the points table after the penultimate day of group stage matches in the Prague T10 League 2020 -

Prague T10 League Points Table

Prague T10 League top batting and bowling stars

Most Runs

Prague T10 League Highest Run-scorers

Ritik Tomar of Vinohrady CC is the highest run-scorer after Day 3 of the group matches in the Prague T10 League 2020. He has amassed 112 runs in the four matches he has played, with an unbeaten 48 as his highest score. Tomar has scored these runs at an impressive strike rate of 172.30 and has struck 11 fours and 6 sixes, the most by any batsman thus far.

Sudesh Wickramasekara of Prague CC occupies the second spot in the list of highest run-getters with 89 runs to his name. He also has a 48-run knock as his top score. Wickramasekara has an excellent strike rate of 181.63, with his runs consisting of 10 fours and 4 maximums.

Siddarth Goud of Vinohrady CC is placed third in the highest run-scorers list of the Prague T10 League 2020. He has scored 77 runs in the four matches he has played with a 42-run inning as his best effort. Goud has been on the slower side though, having scored his runs at a strike rate of 128.33 with the help of 10 fours and just a solitary hit over the rope.

With Prague CC scheduled to play their last league encounter today, Wickramasekara would fancy his chances of overtaking Tomar and finishing as the highest run-scorer of the Prague T10 League 2020 after the group stage.

Most Wickets

Prague T10 League Highest Wicket-takers

Siddarth Goud of Vinohrady CC is the highest wicket-taker after the third day of action in the Prague T10 League 2020. He has scalped 6 wickets in the four matches he has played. Goud's spell of 3/12 is the best bowling effort of the tournament so far and he has an outstanding economy rate of 5.16.

Abdul Hossine Farhad, Ritik Tomar and Haris Hassan are the second-highest wicket-takers of the Prague T10 League 2020. The trio have accounted for 5 wickets each.

Farhad of Prague Barbarians has returned figures of 2/6 as his best performance and also has an exceptional economy rate of 6.00. Tomar of Vinohrady CC has a best effort of 2/2 along with an impressive economy rate of 6.83.

Hassan, who also represents Vinohrady CC, has a spell of 3/17 as his best bowling returns but has been slightly expensive, having conceded an average of 9.00 runs per over.

With so many bowlers bunched close together, the fight to finish as the highest wicket-taker of the Prague T10 League 2020 is likely to go right down to the wire.