Prague T10 League 2021: Most runs, most wickets and points table until May 10 (Updated)

The Prague T10 League 2021 saw its seventh day of action on May 10, with four Group A encounters played on the day. Four Group B matches are scheduled for Tuesday, May 11.

Prague CC Kings and Vinohrady CC, with 10 points apiece, occupy the top two spots in the Group A points table of the Prague T10 League 2021. Both teams have won five of their six matches, with the former having a slightly better net run rate.

Bohemian CC and Prague Spartans Mobilizers follow the two table-toppers in the Group A standings. The two teams have four points each, with both having registered a couple of wins thus far.

Brno Raiders have come up short in all four of their matches to date. They are yet to register a point and bring up the rear of the Group A points table of the Prague T10 League 2021.

Following are the team standings in the two groups after the seventh day of matches in the Prague T10 League 2021:

Prague T10 League Group A Points Table

Prague T10 League Group B Points Table

Prague T10 League 2021 run-scoring and wicket-taking charts

Most Runs

Prague T10 League Highest Run-scorers

Sudesh Wickramasekara of the Prague CC Kings and Sabawoon Davizi of the Prague Barbarians Vandals are the joint-highest run-scorers after the seventh day of action in the Prague T10 League 2021. Both batsmen have amassed 192 runs thus far, with the former placed higher due to his superior strike rate.

Wickramasekara's 82 is the top score of the tournament to date. He has an outstanding strike rate of 243.03, and has clubbed 15 fours and as many sixes. Davizi has 50 as his best effort. His runs have come at an impressive strike rate of 165.51, and are studded with 12 fours and as many maximums.

Dylan Steyn of the Brno Rangers occupies third spot in the highest run-getters list of the Prague T10 League 2021. He has aggregated 173 runs in six matches, with an unbeaten 57 being his highest score. Steyn has scored his runs at a decent strike rate of 145.37, with the help of 19 boundaries.

Apart from Davizi, the United CC trio of Ayush Sharma (136), Piyushsingh Baghel (61) and Abhimanyu Singh (54), the Prague Spartans Vanguards threesome of Satyajit Sengupta (101), Kranthi Venkataswamy (90) and Vyshakh Jagannivasan (63), Divyendra Singh (63) of the Prague Barbarians Vandals, and the Prague CC Rooks duo of Christopher Tebb (46) and Naveen Gunasekaran (44) are the highest run-scorers from the teams in action on Tuesday.

Most Wickets

Prague T10 League Highest Wicket-takers

Smit Patel of the Prague CC Kings, with ten scalps to his credit, has emerged as the highest wicket-taker after Day 7 of the Prague T10 League 2021. He has a best spell of 3/10 and has an acceptable economy of 8.33.

Saurabh Kakaria of Bohemian CC, who has picked up nine scalps to date, has slipped to second spot in the wicket-taking charts. He has a best effort of 4/16 and has conceded an average of 7.00 runs per over.

Venkatesh Margasahayam of Vinohrady CC, with eight scalps, is placed third in the highest wicket-takers list of the Prague T10 League 2021. He has a spell of 3/10 as his best performance and has an impressive economy of 6.50.

The Prague Barbarians Vandals trio of Sabawoon Davizi (7), Amritpal Rai (6) and Muralidhara Vandrasi (5), the Prague Spartans Vanguards duo of Satyajit Sengupta (6) and Arman Bhuiyan (5), the United CC pair of Mustafa Nawab (6) and Pramod Bagauly (5), and Prague CC Rooks' Naveen Padmaraju (6) are the most successful bowlers from the Group B teams plying their trade on Tuesday.