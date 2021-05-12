Prague T10 League 2021: Most runs, most wickets and points table until May 11 (Updated)

The Prague T10 League 2021 saw its eighth day of action on May 11, with four Group B matches played on the day. Four Group A encounters are scheduled for Wednesday, May 12.

Brno Rangers, with 12 points in their kitty, continue to be perched atop the Group B points table of the Prague T10 League 2021. They have won all six of their matches to date.

Prague Barbarians Vandals and Prague Spartans Vanguards, with 10 points each, follow the table-toppers in the standings. The former have a better net run rate but have played an extra match.

United CC have won a couple of encounters for the four points in their bag. Prague CC Rooks have been on the receiving end in all seven of their matches thus far and are eliminated from the race for a quarter-final berth.

Following are the team standings in the two groups after the eighth day of matches in the Prague T10 League 2021:

Prague T10 League Group A Points Table

Prague T10 League Group B Points Table

Prague T10 League 2021 run-scoring and wicket-taking charts

Most Runs

Prague T10 League Highest Run-scorers

Sabawoon Davizi of the Prague Barbarians Vandals is the highest run-scorer after the eighth day of action in the Prague T10 League 2021. He has amassed 227 runs in eight matches, with 50 being his highest score. Davizi has scored his runs at an impressive strike rate of 160.99, with the help of 16 fours 13 sixes.

Sudesh Wickramasekara of the Prague CC Kings is placed second on the run-scoring charts. He has smashed 192 runs so far, with his 82 still being the top score of the tournament. Wickramasekara's runs have come at an outstanding strike rate of 243.03, and are studded with 15 boundaries and as many sixes.

Ayush Sharma of United CC occupies third spot in the top run-getters list of the Prague T10 League 2021. He has aggregated 188 runs in eight knocks, with an unbeaten 48 being his best effort. Sharma has a decent strike rate of 141.35, and has struck 16 fours and six maximums.

Apart from Wickramasekara, Arun Ashokan (136) of the Prague CC Kings, the Vinohrady CC trio of Frederick Heydenrych (122), Chris Pearce (113) and Siddarth Goud (102), the Prague Spartans Mobilizers duo of Vaibhav Naukudkar (91) and Arun Konda (70), the Brno Raiders pair of Sureshkumar Nagaraj (78) and Ashish Matta (73), and Bohemian CC's Saqlain Mukhtar (73) are the highest run-scorers from the Group A teams.

Most Wickets

Prague T10 League Highest Wicket-takers

Sabawoon Davizi of the Prague Barbarians Vandals and Smit Patel of the Prague CC Kings, with 10 scalps apiece, are the highest wicket-takers after Day 8 of the Prague T10 League 2021. The former is placed higher on the wicket-taking charts by virtue of being more economical.

Davizi has a spell of 2/10 as his best performance and has an excellent economy of 6.50. Patel has a best effort of 3/10 and has conceded 8.33 runs per over.

Saurabh Kakaria of Bohemian CC, with nine scalps to his credit, is placed third in the highest wicket-takers list of the Prague T10 League 2021. He has a spell of 4/16 as his best returns and has a decent economy of 7.00.

Other than Patel and Kakaria, the Vinohrady CC trio of Venkatesh Margasahayam (8), Siddarth Goud (5) and Ritik Tomar (5), and the Prague CC Kings duo of Ali Sittar (7) and Keyur Mehta (5) are the most successful bowlers from the teams in action on Wednesday.